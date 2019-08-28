3 WWE stars who have their own locker room and 3 who have their own bus

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar do not travel with fellow Superstars

In front of the WWE cameras, Superstars settle their storyline differences in verbal and physical battles on Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT on a weekly basis.

Behind-the-scenes, full-time members of the WWE roster gather in the same locker room as their on-screen rivals to prepare for their segments and matches, while certain part-time Superstars are allowed to have their own locker room whenever they make rare appearances.

Once shows are over, Superstars usually travel together in rental cars to the town where the next WWE event takes place, but some talents have the privilege of relaxing on their own bus as somebody drives them to their next destination.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars who have their own locker room and three who have their own bus.

#6 Own locker room: Goldberg

Goldberg returned to WWE in October 2016 after a 12-year absence and he quickly re-established himself as a major player again by defeating Brock Lesnar in a match lasting just 86 seconds at Survivor Series.

Following a successful five-month run, the WCW legend returned to the ring for the first time in over two years when he fought The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June 2019. However, he legitimately knocked himself out early on in the match and the rest of the first-time-ever encounter was full of errors and miscommunications.

This led to renewed criticism from NXT Superstar Matt Riddle, who revealed that he waited outside Goldberg’s personal locker room at SummerSlam 2019 in an attempt to have a conversation with the person who he has been calling out for several months.

On-screen, Goldberg’s locker room door has featured on WCW and WWE television multiple times in the past, usually when a member of his security team lets him know that his match or segment is up next.

Now, for anybody who doubted whether Goldberg’s personal locker room was legitimate, the recent comments from Riddle proved that the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee does indeed prepare for matches in a room by himself.

