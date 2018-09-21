3 WWE Stars Who Will Be Returning From Their Injury Soon And 2 Gone For Good

In this article, we delve into 3 WWE Stars who will be returning from their injury, and 2 gone for good...

Professional wrestling certainly isn't for the faint of heart, as the business undoubtedly chews and spits outs its talent with little regard for their well-being -- in other words, sports entertainment is grueling beyond belief. If you need some examples to prove why the notion of pro wrestling being difficult on one's body is true, look at WWE legends such as Mick Foley who have been completely worn out since retirement, or the injuries that constantly plague the current WWE roster.

Many careers have been abruptly ended due to a severe injury sustained inside the squared circle, and without question, WWE Superstars risk their lives and overall well being whenever they step into that ring for our entertainment pleasure -- every wrestler, no matter where they place on the card, deserve bucket loads of respect for what they do day in, and day out.

Some of the top names currently amidst the WWE roster including Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan came inches away from career-ending injuries, and it's truly a blessing that they are still relatively healthy presently. However, not all wrestlers are as fortunate as your Daniel Bryan's, and just this year in 2018, we witnessed the end of two careers in WWE (you may still be unaware of who those two Superstars are). Today, we are going to be looking at 3 WWE stars who will be returning from their injury soon, and 2 unfortunately gone for good...

#5 Returning Soon: Samir Singh

Samir Singh was taken out of action with a torn ACL, but he will be returning to WWE very soon...

Jinder Mahal certainly hasn't been the same without both Singh Brothers by his side, and while "The Modern Day Maharaja's" move to Monday Night Raw is most to blame for his lack of relevance right now, his two "lackey's" undoubtedly completed Mahal as a package. Samir Singh has been out of action since the beginning of January due to a torn ACL (approximately 7 months thus far), but Samir is unquestionably starting to show signs pointing to a WWE return soon.

While he has been out of action, Samir Singh has undergone an incredible physical transformation, and much like his mentor Jinder Mahal, Samir is absolutely shredded as of now. It's only a matter of time before Samir returns to the WWE on-screen, and though both Singh Brothers have potential on their own away from Jinder, having both brothers by the former WWE World Champion's side gives Mahal that edge he needs to succeed...

