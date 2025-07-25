3 WWE SummerSlam 2025 matches that can be made official on SmackDown tonight

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the show before SummerSlam 2025. The feuds and storylines are expected to shift gears with the spectacle being just two weeks away. WWE has stacked the card with several blockbuster matches, and a few more are expected to be added on tonight's show.

Several feuds are currently gaining traction on SmackDown's chaotic landscape, whether it's for the WWE Tag Team Championship or non-title feuds, which might finally make their way to The Biggest Party of The Summer. Nick Aldis could make some big announcements on the show, making a number of matches official for the upcoming premium live event.

Here are three SummerSlam matches that can be made official on SmackDown tonight:

#3. Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

A very interesting feud has been shaping up on SmackDown lately between Aleister Black and Damian Priest. The two superstars have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks. Things took an interesting turn last week when Black interfered in Priest's match against Carmelo Hayes and laid him out with a devastating Black Mass.

After what happened last week, The Archer of Infamy could be looking for revenge on the 40-year-old tonight. Blazing with fury, Damian Priest could storm into Nick Aldis' office to demand a match against Aleister Black at SummerSlam. As a result, the SmackDown General Manager could make this match official for the annual extravaganza.

#2. Women's United States Championship match

Ever since Giulia became the Women's United States Champion, she has barely defended the gold. The Beautiful Madness neither had a title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event XL nor at WWE Evolution. However, missing out on a premium live event like SummerSlam could pose an alarming question about her creative booking, and WWE might want to avoid that.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could take the center stage tonight and officially announce Giulia's United States Title defense. He could put the Japanese star in a multi-person match involving Zelina Vega, Michin, B-Fab, and Chelsea Green at the annual spectacle. The Beautiful Madness may also have a one-on-one match against Zelina Vega at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks' title defense at SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks are set to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix tonight. Either the eerie faction would grab a dominant win, or the match would likely end in a disqualification. Currently, the SmackDown tag team division has been embroiled in chaos with Street Profits, DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns involved in the mix.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could announce a multi-team Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. The General Manager could give all the tag teams the opportunity to settle their score with The Wyatt Sicks. Hence, Aldis could make this championship match official on tonight's episode of SmackDown, following potential chaos in the tag team division.

