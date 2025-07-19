Top WWE champion to miss SummerSlam 2025 due to an alarming problem? Exploring the chances

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam, as it will be a two-night event for the first time in history. This will allow a greater number of matches to get featured on the show, putting numerous stars in the spotlight.Despite it being a two-night extravaganza, a top WWE champion might miss the annual spectacle this year due to an alarming problem.Giulia may not get a spot at The Biggest Party of the Summer despite being the Women's United States Champion. She might miss the premium live event due to WWE's lack of creative plans. The Beautiful Madness won the coveted title on SmackDown last month, marking her first main roster championship. Despite this, her presence on television has been minimal since winning the gold.She didn't defend the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event XL or at WWE Evolution, which raises concerns about her booking. SummerSlam is just two weeks away, and Giulia was nowhere to be seen on the latest episode of SmackDown. There was no progress on her storyline or the future of the Women's United States Championship.This seemingly indicates that Triple H has no plans to feature The Beautiful Madness at the grand spectacle. Missing out on a major show like SummerSlam while being a reigning champion could deal a crushing blow to her momentum. It is an alarming problem that could prove to be a big obstacle in the Japanese star's rising career.The creative team has every opportunity to build Giulia as a top-tier star on the roster. However, no one knows why Triple H is not featuring the 31-year-old regularly on the weekly shows and wasting a talent like her. Besides, WWE has also killed all the hype and excitement that once existed around the Women's United States Title with its underwhelming booking.Giulia to form a new alliance with an absent star ahead of SummerSlam?SummerSlam is just two weeks away, and fans can expect some huge surprises ahead of the show. One of those could include the formation of a new alliance on SmackDown. Giulia could join forces with Kiana James, revealing the latter as her new partner.The speculation arose after the two stars were spotted backstage in a segment involving Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Although Giulia was nowhere on the actual show, she was seen hanging out with James in the background.Kiana James has been absent from WWE for quite a long time. But the fact that she was mysteriously spotted backstage on SmackDown indicates that her return is on the horizon. It wouldn't be surprising if Giulia eventually reveals James as her new friend, marking a new alliance.This could potentially happen around SummerSlam 2025. However, it is all speculation, and only time will tell whether that leads to something in the coming weeks.