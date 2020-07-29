3 WWE Superstars who are atheists and 3 who believe in God

Religion and sports have been a huge topic of discussion since forever. While it is common to see several athletes thank the supreme power above for their achievements, some others refuse to believe in God. Similar is the case with WWE Superstars as well, who range from being highly religious to complete atheists.

It is every individual's personal choice and right to have belief in whomever they want, and honestly, there's no right or wrong in it. If that faith in God helps them to overcome the difficulties in their lives with a positive attitude, they have every reason to do that. At the same time, atheists also have their reasons as to why they don't believe in God.

But rather than engaging in that debate, we are here to take a look at what category our favorite WWE Superstars fall into. So, let's take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who are atheists and 3 others who are highly religious.

#3 Atheist - Seth Rollins

Starting with a huge surprise, the man who portrays himself as an incarnation of Jesus on WWE RAW and calls himself the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, is an atheist in real-life. He himself revealed that he's "100% atheist" and a "disbeliever all the way" while replying to a fan on Twitter, as you can see in the tweet below.

nope, not agnostic. 100% atheist. Disbeliever all the way. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 15, 2017

This fact in itself makes Seth Rollins' Monday Night Messiah gimmick even more interesting. Recently, he has been in a gruesome feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, while having Murphy as his disciple.

After a successful career in the independent circuit and ROH, Seth Rollins signed with WWE in 2010 and went on to become the inaugural NXT Champion of WWE's Black and Gold brand. He later made his main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield, one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

Ever since, Seth Rollins has been one of the biggest players for WWE, main-eventing several PPVs, and shows. He made history at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank PPV during the main event, walking out with his first world title victory. He has won the WWE Champion twice and is also a two-time Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, and the couple is expecting their first child together soon.