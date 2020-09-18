3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has never pinned and 3 he is undefeated against

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar made his way to Vince McMahon's promotion back in late 2000. After honing his craft for around two years in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Brock Lesnar was promoted to the main roster where he quickly became the most popular Superstar in the company. Lesnar's first run with WWE was only surpassed by his second stint that kicked off in 2012, and saw him win a string of World titles.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history, and is bound to be mentioned when one talks about the top heels in the business. Lesnar's contract with WWE recently ran out, and there's no news in regards to a possible return for The Beast Incarnate in the near future. In this list, we will take a closer look at Brock Lesnar's in-ring career and focus on 3 WWE Superstars The Beast Incarnate has never beaten, plus 3 who have never lost to him.

(Note: The following list will only focus on singles competition; a special thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article)

#6 Brock Lesnar has never beaten Drew McIntyre (0-1)

Drew McIntyre

By the time Drew McIntyre arrived on WWE SmackDown as "The Chosen One", Brock Lesnar was long gone from the company. McIntyre was dubbed by Vince McMahon as a future World Champion, but things went horribly wrong and he was soon being used as an enhancement talent. McIntyre and Lesnar crossed paths during the former's stint with 3MB, when The Beast destroyed him, Jinder Mahal, and Heath Slater in the ring.

In early 2020, Brock Lesnar was eliminated by McIntyre in the Royal Rumble match, and he went on to win the free-for-all. At WrestleMania 36, the two behemoths met in the main event of the show, and it ended with McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar to finally win the big one. These two have only met once so far, and McIntyre can claim that Brock Lesnar has never pinned him.