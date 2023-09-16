3 WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes could face at WrestleMania 40 if Roman Reigns isn't available

Although WrestleMania 40 is still so long away, this hasn't stopped WWE from planting seeds for the Show of Shows several months in advance in the past.

If you believe some rumors, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might occur at the Showcase of Immortals next year in Philadelphia. Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars in the company and is currently rumored to face The Tribal Chief once again next year at WrestleMania 40.

However, The Rock recently teased that he might face Reigns next year at Show of Show. If that is, in fact, the plan, where in the world does that leave Cody Rhodes?

If the American Nightmare isn't able to finish his story with Roman Reigns and capture his first-world title, here are a few alternate possibilities for Cody Rhodes.

#3. The Intercontinental Champion The Ring General, Gunther

WWE Superstar, Gunther

He chopped, clotheslined, and power-bombed his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time; suffice to say Gunther's main roster success won't be ending anytime soon.

The Ring General's ruthless smashmouth style would play into Cody Rhodes' famous grit and determination quite nicely. Moreover, Gunther would make for a nice replacement as a foil for a Rhodes title win.

As we all know, Gunther is not the World Heavyweight Champion, but a lot can change in six months. Despite repping the same brand, Rhodes and the current Intercontinental Champion don't have too much of a history with one another outside of being the last two superstars in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

#2. The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Unlike the previous entry, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have quite the past as formidable foes. As history shows, Rhodes has come out on top in all three of their premium live event encounters since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

That said, booking them to face each other on the Grandest Stage might make for a lose-lose sitch.

If Cody won, that'd make for a pretty predictable outcome from a revived story that already had a happy ending of sorts inside Hell in a Cell. If Rollins were booked to win, that'd mean that Rhodes once again came up short when it mattered most for the second year in a row.

While the two would surely put on yet another epic performance, something would have to give.

#1. One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest

WWE Superstar, Damian Priest

He may be the enforcer of Judgment Day. His brotherhood with Finn Bálor may still be intact, too. But that doesn't mean that the dynamic duo won't start budding heads once more in the near future.

If it's not because of JD McDonagh, then it might have something to do with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Or at least post cash-in.

Let's say Damian Priest successfully cashes in on Seth Rollins. Perhaps Finn will initially be happy for him... until he sees that the title has gone straight to Priest's head. All the conflict and inner turmoil could come to a head at next year's WrestleMania.

Priest's arrogance may wind up getting the better of him, which would cost him the title. His opponent could technically be anyone, but let's just place Cody Rhodes as a placeholder for now.

