3 WWE Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo can get involved with at Crown Jewel 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest personalities in the world of sports and entertainment, and he certainly doesn't need any introduction.

Recent reports have indicated WWE's interest in having the famous soccer player appear at their Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE's Saudi Arabia shows are known for featuring unexpected and dream matchups, and the potential presence of Ronaldo would undoubtedly add even more anticipation and excitement to this event.

That said, let's explore three superstars who can get involved with the soccer icon at Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. Cristiano Ronaldo could get involved with Austin Theory

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory is indeed a potential WWE Superstar who could have an interesting interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo. Theory has been involved in segments and matches with WWE legends in the past, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Edge, and others. His recent segment with The Rock on WWE SmackDown also indicates that the company sees potential in him.

An interaction with Mr. Champion's League could provide a significant opportunity for Theory to further establish himself as a rising star in Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Ronaldo on The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller is another WWE superstar who could be involved in an interesting interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo. Waller has already been featured in segments with big names in WWE, and his famous talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, could provide an opportunity for an iconic crossover moment.

A special guest appearance by Ronaldo on The Waller Effect could lead to a heated confrontation and potentially even a physical altercation between the two. This kind of segment would generate considerable attention and elevate Waller's position in WWE, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

#1. John Cena Ronaldo shares a heartful segment

John Cena is another WWE Superstar who could share the spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo at Crown Jewel 2023. With Cena rumored to be part of the event, a segment featuring both Cena and Ronaldo has the potential to be a major attraction for the Premium Live event.

In this scenario, Cena could make an appearance and introduce a surprise guest in the form of Ronaldo to the crowd. The two stars could share a heartfelt segment, potentially interacting with the audience and creating a memorable moment that would generate significant buzz for the event.

If WWE decides to involve Cristiano Ronaldo in a segment at Crown Jewel 2023, there's the possibility of some heel superstars attempting to interrupt or confront him. In such a scenario, John Cena could step in as the hero to rescue Ronaldo and protect him from any potential threats.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star