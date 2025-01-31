3 WWE Superstars who could flop in the Men's Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble 2025 is just a day away and the excitement is palpable. Emotions are particularly high for the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which is sure to deliver its fair share of surprises.

Several superstars have already announced their entry into the match, and with it, they have made huge promises. Of course, each of them has promised to win the Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately, only one of them can live up to that promise, while the others can only hope to give it their all. But, for some, even that won't be enough, as there are guaranteed to be a few flops here and there.

So, with that in mind, here are three superstars who could flop in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#3. CM Punk's dreams of main-eventing WrestleMania could go up in smoke

While many superstars have expressed their confidence to win the Royal Rumble, none have been as vocal as CM Punk. At 46, his goal is to be the headline act at WrestleMania and show that he truly is the 'Best in the World.' Despite his bold claims, there is a possibility that he may fail miserably in the match.

Now, there is no denying that he is an incredible wrestler and one that is unlikely to mess up on the night. That said, his performance could be considered a flop, if he somehow ends up getting eliminated early. It may not be his fault at all and could be a result of another star, say Seth Rollins' actions.

This could further the rivalry between the two, as their storyline is far from over.

#2. Sami Zayn's newfound motivation could be ended at the Royal Rumble

Heading into this year's Royal Rumble, no one has shown as much motivation as Sami Zayn. For the first time in a long time, he has decided to stop focusing on his allies, and for once, put himself first. With that in mind, he too, has announced his intent to win the Rumble match.

Zayn's aim is to earn another shot at a world title, and he sees the Rumble as the way to do it. But, should he be eliminated after finding this newfound motivation, it would certainly be a huge psychological blow to him. It may even be considered a poor showing on his part.

Then again, it could also be exactly what is needed to put him down the path to turning heel.

#1. John Cena's first stop on his retirement tour could end in embarrassing fashion

Similar to the previous two top performers, John Cena has also expressed ambitious goals ahead of the Royal Rumble. He has stated that this will be his last year as a WWE Superstar and he is determined to achieve a historic 17th world championship. His plan? Winning the Rumble match.

But what happens if things don't go according to the plan? Since this is Cena's farewell tour, the initial stop might serve as a stark reminder that his time in the spotlight is dwindling. Being eliminated right at the start of the match could serve as a wake-up call for him, indicating that he will have to put in extra effort to reach his objectives.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just a matter of speculation.

