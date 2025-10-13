  • home icon
  3 WWE Superstars who could follow in Tama Tonga's footsteps and join Solo Sikoa's MFT

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 13, 2025 16:27 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa during SmackDown [Image source: Getty]

Tama Tonga was introduced as the newest member of MFT this past week. He made his return during Sami Zayn's WWE United States Championship defense on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.

Tama joined forces with the Sikoa's crew to attack Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, who had answered the champion's open challenge. The Sikoa-led faction has continued to grow on the blue brand. Hence, there is a possibility that some more superstars might decide to follow in Tama's footsteps and join Sikoa's stable in a shocking twist.

Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could follow in Tama Tonga's footsteps and join Solo Sikoa's MFT.

#3. Jacob Fatu could turn heel and reunite with MFT

Jacob Fatu turned face when he betrayed Solo Sikoa in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This led to The Samoan Werewolf severing his ties with Sikoa and his faction before finally losing the WWE United States Championship to his former teammate at Night of Champions.

It seems like the company is done with the feud between Fatu and MFT. Fatu's focus appears to be on Drew McIntyre. However, The Samoan Werewolf might turn heel again and reunite with the villainous faction in a shocking twist.

Fatu might struggle to fight the heels alone. Hence, joining them could make him gain more strength and momentum.

#2. PJ Vasa

Another superstar who could follow in Tama Tonga's footsteps and join Solo Sikoa's MFT is PJ Vasa (Penina Tuilaepa). She is currently performing on WWE Legends and Future Greats, where emerging talents, competing for a contract with NXT, are mentored by veterans.

The upstart has remained optimistic about achieving her goal of becoming a superstar in the Stamford-based promotion, despite being defeated in WWE LFG's second season. Vasa was also speculated to be the missing part of MFT before the return of Tama Tonga.

Given that the upstart is also a Samoan, there is a possibility that she might be introduced as the newest member of Sikoa's faction in the near future.

#3. Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu made his pro wrestling debut in Reality of Wrestling (ROW) at a house show on July 15, 2023, where he defeated Jonny Lyons in a singles match. Being trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, he has been active on the independent circuit, wrestling for companies like Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and HOG.

In a shocking twist, Zilla might make his debut in the Stamford-based promotion and possibly join forces with Sikoa's MFT on SmackDown. Since he is also a Samoan, aligning with Sikoa's faction would be a sensible move. It would allow him to gain momentum and establish himself as a formidable competitor.

