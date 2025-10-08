Solo Sikoa to introduce 25-year-old female WWE star as the missing part of MFT? Exploring the possibility

MFT (My Family Tree) is currently one of the top villainous factions on WWE SmackDown. It consists of Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo.The group was formed after Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions to win the United States Championship with help from Mateo, a returning Loa, and a debuting Talla. This marked the 32-year-old's first singles title win on the Stamford-based promotion's main roster. Following some recent setbacks, Solo Sikoa might now introduce a female WWE star as the missing part of MFT. PJ Vasa (Penine Tuilaepa) is the star in question. The 25-year-old is featured on WWE Legends and Future Greats, where up-and-coming wrestlers competing for a contract with NXT are mentored and followed by veterans.Despite being defeated in WWE LFG's second season, PJ Vasa remains confident that it won't end her dreams of being a superstar. On X, a fan wrote that Vasa should join Sikoa's MFT as the missing piece. This caught the star's attention, and she responded with the eyes emoji, indicating her interest in the idea.In a vignette on last week's episode of SmackDown featuring MFT, the former United States Champion revealed that there is a missing part of the faction. He also warned the blue brand's roster that once he finds it, everyone in the company will be on notice.Given this promo, The Street Champion of the Island might introduce PJ Vasa as the missing part of MFT after she potentially earns a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Since Vasa is also a Samoan, she could be the perfect person to complete the heel faction and possibly be a massive threat to the women's roster.That said, this angle is speculative, and only time will tell what's next for MFT.Rikishi feels WWE treated Solo Sikoa terribly as the United States ChampionRikishi has expressed his dismay over WWE booking Solo Sikoa to drop the United States Championship after a 62-day reign. Sikoa captured the title at Night of Champions before losing it to Sami Zayn on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris, and this didn't sit well with the Hall of Famer.On the Off the Top podcast, Rikishi emphasized his loyalty to his family and questioned whether the company really supported Solo Sikoa when he won the United States Title. He added that decisions in the Stamford-based promotion were driven by profit rather than talent these days. The legend seemingly implied that the Samoan dynasty's success wasn't just handed to them but earned through being the right choice for the business.That said, it will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for the SmackDown Superstar going forward.