3 WWE Superstars who were forced to vacate their title due to injury

It is a tough challenge to become a WWE champion or win a major title in the business. It is even more challenging to retain it for a significant period.

At the same time, we have seen WWE Superstars suffering injuries that have forced them to vacate their respective titles. These injuries are either legitimate or part of a storyline, helping the company write them off TV for a few weeks or months.

That said, we look at three major stars who had to vacate their titles due to injuries.

#3. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan left WWE a few years ago and joined AEW. His contract with AEW has expired, so it is unclear if he will return. He is also considering retirement.

Daniel Bryan received significant pushback in his WWE days, leading to his becoming the WWE Champion in 2014. A year later, he became the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 31 but didn't hold the title for long.

He had to vacate it about a month after capturing it due to a concussion he had been dealing with for a couple of months. The former WWE Superstar dealt with a series of injuries while with the Stamford-based company, but he reached the top before his departure.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The Rated-R Superstar and Hall of Famer Edge had to relinquish the title in 2011, as he was dealing with a severe neck injury. He had revealed that he was wrestling on borrowed time, and doctors had told him to retire to prevent serious health issues.

Edge had to stay away for nine years but eventually returned to the ring in January 2020 for the Royal Rumble premium live event.

During his last run with the company, he didn't win the World Heavyweight or Universal Championship, but he founded The Judgment Day, which has become a dominant faction on RAW. Edge moved to AEW a few months ago after his deal with the Stamford-based company expired.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for a year. Still, she sustained a shoulder injury at the RAW after WrestleMania on April 8, 2024, following a backstage assault from Liv Morgan, who was on a revenge tour on Mami.

On the April 15 episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley announced that her injury was serious enough to keep her out of action for a few months. Thus, she would have to vacate her championship and take time off.

Amid her absence, Liv Morgan became the new champion and started a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio. Ripley stayed out for three months and returned to continue her feud with Liv.

After what happened at SummerSlam, Rhea and Damian Priest left The Judgment Day, with Morgan taking their place. This rivalry is far from over, and it will continue at Bash in Berlin, where Liv and Dirty Dom take on Rhea and Damian Priest.

