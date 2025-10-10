  • home icon
  3 WWE Superstars who could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT

3 WWE Superstars who could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 10, 2025 17:41 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Sami Zayn enters the ring during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn defended his WWE United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in an open challenge on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.

However, the bout ended in a no-contest following an attack by MFT and a returning Tama Tonga, who appears to be its newest member.

Given that the villainous faction is seemingly not done with their chaos yet, Nakamura and Zayn might need help to neutralize Sikoa's group next week on the blue brand.

Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has a storied history with MFT on SmackDown. The 33-year-old turned on his former Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa, at the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He later lost his United States Championship to Sikoa at Night of Champions and has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Solo and his crew since then.

Jacob and Solo feuded for weeks before Fatu went on a hiatus. Although it looks like The Samoan Werewolf has shifted his focus to Drew McIntyre, given this situation, Fatu could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT on the blue brand.

There is a possibility that he might now align with Zayn and Nakamura to fight off the villainous faction.

#2. Randy Orton could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura against the MFT

Despite defending Cody Rhodes against The Vision on SmackDown, Randy Orton is another person who could help Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura neutralize MFT on SmackDown. Orton also has a storied history with Solo's crew in WWE. The heel faction defeated The Viper, alongside Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, in a Six-Man Tag Match at Money in the Bank 2024.

While the duo has yet to go one-on-one in a match, Randy Orton might join forces with the babyfaces on the blue brand against Sikoa's crew to reignite his feud with Solo. If this happens, it could finally set the stage for a blockbuster showdown between the two in the near future.

#1. Omos

Omos is currently performing for Lucha Libre AAA, the Mexican professional wrestling promotion purchased by WWE earlier this year. However, The Nigerian Giant has yet to be featured on the Stamford-based promotion's TV since making his return at the Triplemania XXXIII, where he won the 2025 Bardahl Cup.

In a shocking twist, Omos might make his comeback on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to help Sami Zayn and Nakamura fight off MFT. If this happens, he could be a better match for Talla Tonga.

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

