3 WWE Superstars who should join The Rock's version of The Corporation 

WWE Superstar The Rock recently flaunted his power and influence over the Stamford-based promotion before the fans and Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, it seems like The Final Boss now wants stars who would wrestle for him and control the roster.

While Rock was one such wrestler for Vince McMahon’s The Corporation in the Attitude Era, here are three names who could join his version of the heel faction.

#3. Drew McIntyre is desperate for a WWE Championship

CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre multiple opportunities last year. Following this, he also lost his feud against The Second City Saint by 2-1, taking the final blow at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Unable to change his present, The Scottish Psychopath is now fighting the demons of his past: The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre’s face when he got eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble showed his inner turmoil and desperation. The Rock could prey on this desperation and try to get the Scotsman on his side by promising him World Title success. He could also help Drew in the Elimination Chamber match and later help him defeat Cody Rhodes and become the new Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania.

#2. Solo Sikoa has nothing to lose if he joins The Rock

Solo Sikoa took a short departure from programming after his Tribal Combat match defeat against Roman Reigns. The Samoan wrestler returned to SmackDown a few weeks ago and attacked Cody Rhodes without wasting any time, sending a message that the Undisputed WWE Champion was his target once again.

The Rock has already asked Cody Rhodes to be his champion and give him his soul. However, considering that The American Nightmare is a strong babyface, he would decline The Brahma Bull’s offer.

Thus, The High Chief could recruit Solo Sikoa and give him free rein to attack and harass the Undisputed Champ. Sikoa and Rock have already worked together, so they won’t have any problems in cooperation again either. Moreover, The New Bloodline leader could also get a shot at Rhodes’ title in the future

#1. The Street Profits could finally get reign supreme

The Street Profits recently turned heel on the SmackDown brand and attacked The Motor City Machine Guns and the DIY. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins believe that they have been working the tag team division for a long time but are yet to receive a proper shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Additionally, they also believe that bringing outsiders like Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and giving them the title is disrespecting their hard work.

Despite having gone rogue, The Street Profits are aware that they will need more power to win the WWE Tag Titles. Thus, if the heel duo gets an offer from The Rock to join his version of The Corporation, they could easily agree to it. Especially when they have already given up on doing and being good.

The Final Boss also has a lot of admiration for Tez and believes that the star has a great pro wrestling future. It would be interesting to see which WWE Superstars actually shake hands with The People’s Champ and give their souls to him.

