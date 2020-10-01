3 WWE Superstars who like CM Punk and 2 who dislike him

On-screen, John Cena and Roman Reigns are among the most polarizing WWE Superstars of the last decade. Off-screen, however, that honor definitely belongs to CM Punk.

During his nine years in WWE, CM Punk perfected the art of getting audiences to cheer for him as a good guy and boo him as a bad guy. But, for various reasons, the man behind the CM Punk character, Phil Brooks, divides opinion amongst WWE fans and his former colleagues.

Some WWE Superstars regard CM Punk as one of the best performers of his generation, while others have been known to take digs at The Best in the World in media interviews and on social media.

Simply put, whether he is loved or loathed, everybody seems to have an opinion on CM Punk.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who dislike CM Punk, as well as three who like him.

#5 Roman Reigns dislikes CM Punk

The inspiration for this article comes from Roman Reigns’ comments about CM Punk on the Load Management podcast.

During a discussion about possible WWE opponents, Reigns name-checked The Rock and CM Punk as two people who he can see himself doing business with in the future.

The former Shield member also revealed that he does not like CM Punk in real life.

“Just by doing one of these things [a podcast], he [CM Punk] made my job a lot harder. If it's something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them sink their teeth into this product, and really dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it. I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do, but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case.”

Reigns added during the podcast appearance that CM Punk “would probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right” if he ever returned to WWE.

Regarding Reigns’ “one of these things” comment, that was in reference to CM Punk taking a dig at The Big Dog on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014.

CM Punk recalled that he was repeatedly told before his 3-on-1 handicap match against The Shield at TLC 2013 that he “had to make Roman look strong”. He also revealed that he recommended Kassius Ohno as The Shield’s third member alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.