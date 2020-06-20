5 WWE Superstars who you might not know have heat with other wrestlers

Some of these WWE Superstars did not get along behind the scenes.

This list also includes former Champions who have since left WWE.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

AJ Lee left WWE in 2015; Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose feuded in 2016

In modern-day WWE, there is more information out there than ever before about the real people who portray the over-the-top Superstars that we see on weekly television.

Superstars regularly speak out-of-character in interviews and post about their real lives on social media, while WWE’s multiple podcasts and talk shows provide fans with even more insight into their favorite in-ring performers.

Although the majority of these interviews and informal conversations revolve around positive topics, there have been plenty of times when Superstars have given details about real animosity that they have had with co-workers.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who you might not know have heat with other wrestlers.

#5 AJ Styles and CM Punk

According to wrestling stats database cagematch.net, AJ Styles and CM Punk faced each other on 10 occasions at the start of their careers between 2002 and 2004.

Punk won four times and Styles won five times (the other was a Fatal 4-Way, won by Christopher Daniels), while their most famous encounter came at Ring of Honor’s At Our Best event in March 2004, with Styles defeating Punk in a 24-minute match with Ricky Steamboat as special guest referee.

Advertisement

In 2005, Punk joined WWE and worked for the company for the next nine years. Styles, meanwhile, mostly competed in Impact Wrestling, ROH and NJPW before signing with WWE in 2016, meaning he never crossed paths with “The Best In The World” in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Over 15 years after their final match together, Punk took to Twitter in 2020 to say that a lot of people are “snitching on themselves” by not speaking up about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

One Twitter user replied by mentioning that Styles continued to promote video streams but he had not referenced ‘Black Lives Matter’ on his social media, which prompted Punk to aim a dig at the WWE Superstar.

"Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years."

Addressing Punk’s tweet, Styles told The Times of India that he does not respect the former WWE Champion.

"I will not react at all coming from a guy that I don’t [have] any respect [for] anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

It is worth noting that Punk has since deleted his original tweet about Styles.

1 / 5 NEXT