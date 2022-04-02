"What's he in there for?" - WWE icon asks why Goldberg is in the Hall of Fame

WWE legend Bret Hart recently questioned why Goldberg is in the Hall of Fame as the latter hurt everybody he worked with in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Golberg haven't seen eye-to-eye for a long time after the latter injured Hart, which forced him to cut short his pro wrestling career. Since then, The Hitman has criticized Goldberg several times and called him an unsafe worker.

While speaking on Highspots Virtual Signing, Hart said that Barry Horowitz, who was a part of WWE and WCW, as well as several other promotions, deserved to be in the Hall of Fame ahead of Goldberg.

"Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Game where as Bill Goldberg shouldn't be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That's a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt everybody he worked with. What's he in there for? I don't understand it," said Bret Hart. [H/T Fightful]

The Hitman praised Horowitz for being safe in the ring and someone who helped young wrestlers inside the squared circle.

CM Punk recently sided with WWE legend Bret Hart and took a shot at Goldberg

AEW star CM Punk, who has been an ardent Bret Hart fan, recently stated that Hart deserved to earn the big money that Goldberg has accumulated over the years.

"I love Bret Hart. Bret Hart's career was cut short. And it's a god d**n tragedy because there's people who go over to Saudi Arabia and they get paid millions of dollars. And that should of been Bret, ya know?" said Punk.

Basil Cabana @BasilCabana CM Punk praising Bret Hart. As he should. CM Punk praising Bret Hart. As he should. https://t.co/mBQ664FTi2

Goldberg has indeed been part of a few high-profile matches in recent years, featuring in several matches in Saudi Arabian shows, as well as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Do you agree with Bret Hart? Sound off in the comments below.

