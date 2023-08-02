WWE has planned an action-packed show for SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. The upcoming event would be an excellent platform for a few superstars to change their on-screen characters. While a few names have a solid storyline backing a potential turn, others could benefit from a fresh booking on screen to help earn fans' interest.

Here, we look at five such WWE Superstars who should turn heel or face at SummerSlam this weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Must turn heel at SummerSlam: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. After a three-month absence, The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank 2023 and immediately reignited his feud with the Imperium leader. The two have been embroiled in an intense rivalry, and fans are invested in their title feud.

Their match, however, might not see the title change hands. With Gunther so close to breaking the record for the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship, WWE could choose him over McIntyre. This would be the best time to turn the latter back into The Scottish Psychopath and push him as a top heel.

Drew McIntyre has lost too many good title matches at big shows in the last three years to influence a heel turn. His work in the past has been remarkable as a villain, and he could work wonders under Triple H's creative supervision.

#2 Must turn face at SummerSlam: Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is the last remaining wrestler in Roman Reigns' fragmented Bloodline besides the faction's leader. Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and "Tribal Chiefdom" on the line against Jey Uso on Saturday. The match will see three years of storytelling culminate in a massive bout, where fans expect to see jaw-dropping surprises.

If Solo Sikoa is removed from the equation, Jey Uso gets the upper hand over Reigns heading into their title match. While Sikoa has refused to pick his brother over his Tribal Chief, he could change his tune. It would be poetic to see him hit Roman Reigns with a Samoan Spike during or after the match.

#3 Must turn heel at SummerSlam: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair will compete at SummerSlam in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. She lost the title to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023 and has since been desperate for a rematch. The EST of WWE started showing heel tendencies after Charlotte Flair returned and entered the title picture.

Flair and Belair will challenge Asuka for the title at the upcoming premium live event. There couldn't be a better time to turn The EST into a heel and have her win the title. She has had a great run as a top babyface, but her on-screen character could use a change. WWE would also have the option of adding a heel Belair to a potential stable with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley on SmackDown.

#4 Must turn face at SummerSlam: Austin Theory

SmackDown star Santos Escobar won the United States Championship Invitational tournament to earn a title shot against Austin Theory.

While the bout is set to take place after The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE could announce this match for SummerSlam on SmackDown's final show before the high-profile event. If that happens, it would be the right time to have Theory lose his title and turn face.

He is a talented superstar who fell victim to a forced heel gimmick that hasn't worked for him in months. However, fans forget that Theory has an excellent track record as a goofy babyface. He deserves a chance to present his best gimmick and start fresh, free from the character forced onto him by the Vince McMahon-led creative team.

#5 Must turn heel at SummerSlam: Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been competing as a singles superstar in the absence of his tag team partner, Randy Orton. Although the latter is rumored to make a massive return on Saturday, nothing has been confirmed. Riddle could benefit from a heel turn if The Viper doesn't return.

This week, he suffered a clean loss against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on RAW. Riddle has been feuding with the heel group for months and could back Drew McIntyre if Kaiser or Giovanni Vinci tries to interfere in the match. But it would be better if Riddle attacked McIntyre and cost him his title. This would protect The Scottish Warrior in loss and lay the foundation for an exciting feud on the red brand.

