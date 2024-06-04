3 WWE Superstars who must win Money in the Bank instead of Jey Uso

The 2024 Money in the Bank will be one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events of the year. Set to take place on July 6th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the PLE will feature some of the biggest names in wrestling, and most importantly the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On RAW's recent episode, former Bloodline member Jey Uso became the first superstar to declare himself for the iconic ladder match. As soon as he did this, Jey became an instant favorite to win. However, in this article, we will look at three names apart from Jey who must win the MITB ladder match.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser must win Money in the Bank

While Ludwig Kaiser might not seem like the best choice as he hasn't competed that much in singles competition on the main roster, booking him to win the Money in the Bank ladder match could be a smart choice. Kaiser is closely associated with Gunther, who might become the World Heavyweight Champion soon.

If that happens and WWE books Kaiser to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, they would be able to create a great rivalry between him and Gunther. Not only would this feud be good for the Austrian, but it would also be beneficial to Kaiser since he would get a major push.

#2. LA Knight

When LA Knight competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match last year, not only the crowd in London, but the entire WWE Universe was behind him. However, Knight couldn't win the match, and despite fighting for titles later on, he couldn't win a title either.

Therefore, by booking Knight to win the MITB briefcase, WWE will allow him to challenge once again for a title. This potential win could also help Knight find the momentum he has lost in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Bron Breakker

Despite the WWE Universe only seeing a little of Bron Breakker on the main roster, it's clear that the company views him as the next big thing. At some point, Breakker will receive a big push in the promotion, and he will most likely be one of the young talents who could become the face of the company.

Hence, if WWE is serious about building Breakker, they could instantly start by booking him to win the MITB By doing so, the promotion will enable him to challenge for a World Title, and if he is able to win it, Breakker could see a quick rise in the promotion.

