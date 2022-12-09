3 WWE Superstars who were originally pitched to be part of iconic stables

From WWE's D-Generation X to WCW's New World Order, factions have been a staple in pro wrestling for quite some time. Moreover, they've not only played a pivotal part in revitalizing several careers, but have also helped establish new ones.

Sometimes a wrestler is better suited to flying solo. Other times, one of them sticks out like a sore thumb. And occasionally, it just boils down to the company wanting to go in a different direction.

Whatever the reason may be, here are 3 WWE Superstars originally picked for factions they didn't end up being a part of.

#3 Former WWE Superstar, Mark Jindrak - Evolution

Mark Jindrak definitely had the size, athletic ability, and charisma to excel in pro wrestling. This was probably why the company was considering him for a spot in the 4 member faction called Evolution.

It's been over 2 decades since the formation of the stable and since then, there's been quite a bit of controversy regarding the nitty gritty of the Evolution plan with Mark that never materialized. There were reports of infighting between them as well.

One thing that remains unanimous on both sides is that Mark was pencilled in for the stable. There are even photos floating of him online with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton standing side-by-side in high-priced suits.

While the former 2-time WCW Tag Team Champion never became an official member of the Evolution stable, he is perhaps best known for his time as a member of another unit with Kurt Angle and Luther Reigns.

#2 NXT alumni, Tegan Nox - Damage CTRL

She's back! And from the looks of it, Tegan Nox is slated to be feuding with the exact same faction she was initially pitched to be a part of.

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recently stated that both Tegan and Candice LeRae were initially supposed to be a part of Damage CTRL.

Nox made her return to WWE by coming to the aid of Liv Morgan; subsequently saving her from Bayley, Io SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Though it probably won't be mentioned much on the main roster, Tegan and Kai have quite the history on NXT. They were initially best buddies during their days as Team Kick. This was, of course, before Kai got all cray-cray following her assault on Nox.

#1 16-time world champion, John Cena - Evolution

Before The Cenation Leader ever became Big Match John, before he graced the WWE Universe with his witty wordplay and freestyle skills; he was an inexperienced rookie with no direction.

After reading that last paragraph, you might find it hard to believe that the same guy was once pitched to be a part of one of the most powerful factions in WWE history: Evolution.

Ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently shed light on the matter during his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show.

It was tossed around for a couple of minutes, and I think it was deemed that John, especially John at that particular time, hadn't really found himself yet. I think this was pre-rapping, John, this was, ‘great match with Kurt but then what-John’, ruthless aggression and it was just like, ‘Hmm, I don’t think so. Maybe he’s a little too goofy. He just doesn’t fit was kind of like the feedback back then.

