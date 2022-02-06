3 WWE Superstars who won't be a part of Elimination Chamber 2022 for controversial reasons 

Elimination Chamber, the second WWE Premium Live Event on the road to WrestleMania 38, will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19.

It will feature a variety of talent including WWE legends Goldberg and Lita as well as currently active superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

So far, the following matches have been announced for the event:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory - WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg - Universal Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women's Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

More matches are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

When it comes to WWE's Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia, the complete roster is never available to the company. Some wrestlers simply have no desire to travel to the kingdom while others go unbooked due to controversial reasons.

Let's take a look at three active WWE Superstars who will not be part of this year's Elimination Chamber due to such reasons.

#3 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler has stated: "I've been to Saudi more than once and don't NEED a tournament to tell me what I am."

Shayna Baszler has never competed at a WWE Premium Live Event in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia.

The Queen of Spades was a favorite to win last year's Queen's Crown tournament, but lost to Doudrop in the semi-finals, leading to speculation that WWE wouldn't book her for the finals in Saudi Arabia due to her sexuality. Fans and media outlets alike mused over the prospect that the Saudi government would not allow her to compete at Crown Jewel. However, there isn't any credible evidence supporting that claim.

Regardless, judging by Baszler's current booking, it looks like she won't take part in the Elimination Chamber event either, continuing her streak of missing out on WWE's Saudi shows.

