3 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match and 3 who refused to lose

It has been a long time since the word "kayfabe" started losing its importance in WWE. We as kids used to imagine all this to be real and not scripted but it turned out to be different. The notion was that wins and losses do not matter in WWE because ultimately it's all planned.

There have been several instances of WWE Superstars refusing to lose huge matches for various reasons. On the contrary, there have been Superstars who have refused to win a match.

While all the action in WWE is real, the outcomes are predetermined. But today we'll take a look at some instances where Superstars refused to agree with the decision of the creative team. Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars to refused to win a match and three others who refused to lose.

#3 Refused to win a WWE match: Brock Lesnar (vs Goldberg)

If there's one Superstar whom fans would not expect to "refuse to win", it is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has often been criticized for winning world titles and keeping it hostage. Not defending it for months and thus taking away opportunities from young Superstars.

Goldberg left WWE after defeating Brock Lesnar in their infamous match at WrestleMania XX. The purpose of his return match was to promote the WWE 2k17 game and give Lesnar a big win over him as revenge for WrestleMania XX.

To everyone's shock, Goldberg squashed Brock Lesnar in less than 90 seconds at WWE Survivor Series 2016. As per the reports, it was Lesnar who refused to win. He convinced WWE to let Goldberg defeat him as he saw money in the feud being continued after Survivor Series.

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg Wrestlemaina 33 pic.twitter.com/8EKsuH6AYV — John Moriarty (@JohnMoriartyJr) March 7, 2020

Goldberg then defeated Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017 to win the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar went at it for the Universal Championship, with the Beast Incarnate finally defeating him and getting his revenge.