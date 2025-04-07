3 WWE Superstars who could return on RAW tonight

An important episode of WWE RAW awaits the fans less than two weeks before WrestleMania 41. WWE's website has confirmed an action-packed card with a star-studded lineup.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will return to the red brand. Neither of his WrestleMania opponents, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, is advertised, but Rollins will have something to say about his rivals.

Penta's feud with The Judgment Day continues as he faces "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in Minneapolis. Furthermore, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, will face a tough challenge in Bayley.

Rollins' return has already been confirmed, but Triple H may have a few more tricks up his sleeve tonight.

#3. Sami Zayn returns to RAW

Sami Zayn has not been seen since losing to Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. There was some speculation that his absence was connected to Ramadan, but a timeline for a return remains uncertain.

With the month of Ramadan over and WrestleMania in two weeks, there is a good chance the former Intercontinental Champion could return to RAW. KO recently announced that he needs neck surgery; Zayn could address his best friend's injury upon his comeback.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will also be in town for the show, and the friendship between Rollins and Zayn has been acknowledged in recent months. Fans could see the two veterans cross paths again in Minneapolis.

#2. The Rock could shock the world

Two weeks before WrestleMania XL, The Rock made an unannounced appearance on RAW to the surprise of everyone, especially Cody Rhodes. However, The Final Boss' intentions soon became clear as he viciously brutalized Rhodes to close the show in an epic segment.

Could The Final Boss shock the world again tonight? There is no official word on his status for WrestleMania 41, but considering his beef with Rhodes and his role in John Cena's heel turn, it makes sense for him to get involved.

As has always been the case with Rocky's appearance, it must be taken with a pinch of salt. WWE could pull a major swerve with a surprise appearance from The Rock, but it seems very unlikely.

#1. Becky Lynch

Most of the major women's matches have been set for WrestleMania 41, but Lyra Valkyria heads into The Show of Shows without an opponent for the Women's IC Title.

Valkyria is set to battle Bayley on RAW, but this could be a prelude to bigger things. Speculation has been rampant that Becky Lynch could be closing in on her return following a ten-month hiatus.

The Man was recently announced for a public appearance, sparking more speculation of her in-ring comeback. Lynch would be a fitting opponent for the Women's IC Championship, and her Mania journey could begin tonight.

