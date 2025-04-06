WWE Superstar Becky Lynch's next appearance confirmed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just two weeks away, and as of this writing, Becky Lynch doesn't seem to be part of it. Amid her hiatus from the sports entertainment juggernaut, The Man has been announced to appear at a major show ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Lynch was last seen in action on the May 27, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW against Liv Morgan in a steel cage match. She has mostly focused on her non-WWE projects since and has kept a relatively low profile.

It was recently revealed that Becky Lynch will be a part of The Ultimate Improv Show on April 11, 2025, at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California. She has been advertised as "The Guest Monologist" for the show.

The other featured names are Dan Black, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Neil Casey, Brandon Scott Jones, Lisa Gilroy, and Bunny Lowe.

"Friday 4/11 @ultimateimprovshow with special guest monologist @beckylynchwwe 👊 Musical guest @bunnylowemusic," the post read.

Check out the official announcement on Instagram below.

WWE veteran pitches interesting return angle for Becky Lynch

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion on RAW, Vince Russo said that Becky Lynch should return to WWE in a potential faction with Nia Jax and Natalya to feud against up-and-coming stars like Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

The veteran feels that a "New Blood vs. Millionaires Club" storyline could freshen up the women's division in the Stamford-based promotion.

"You know what you need to do with the women? You need to do the New Blood vs. Millionaires club. That’s what you need to do. You’re bringing in all these girls, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, you’re bringing in all these young girls. You need to get the old guard, that all came up together and all got fragmented, and now bring Becky Lynch back. Maybe you put Nia Jax in that group. That’s the angle you need to cut. All these NXT newbies coming in, and all the people, even you could give Natalya new life doing that. She could be in charge of it. You need that kind of an angle now because there's nothing going on in the women's division." [From 47:25 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H has for Big Time Becks and how he brings her back to the global juggernaut.

