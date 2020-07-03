3 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns requested to work with and 2 he didn't

Roman Reigns often reveals which WWE Superstars he wants to face.

Not many WWE Superstars have achieved as much as Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns was supposed to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

No matter what happens in the rest of his WWE career, Roman Reigns will go down in history as one of the most successful Superstars of his generation.

After making his WWE main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012, “The Big Dog” went on to win almost everything there is to win in WWE over the next seven years, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship, as well as the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Along the way, Roman Reigns went head-to-head with a variety of opponents – from Brock Lesnar and Triple H to The Undertaker and John Cena – while he headlined four WrestleMania events in a row between 2015 and 2018.

In this article, let’s take a more in-depth look at some of Roman Reigns’ opponents by counting down three people who the former Shield member requested to work with, as well as two who he did not request to work with.

#5 Roman Reigns requested to work with Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns’ first major one-on-one match with Daniel Bryan came in February 2015 when “The Big Dog” put his WrestleMania 31 main-event spot on the line at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

Large sections of the WWE Universe had already turned against Roman Reigns ahead of the match, which took place one month after his controversial Royal Rumble victory. Bryan, meanwhile, had only just returned from a lengthy absence and he quickly re-established himself as WWE’s top babyface.

Fastlane ended with Roman Reigns defeating Bryan in one of the best in-ring performances of his career, setting up his WrestleMania 31 match against Brock Lesnar.

Three years later, after WWE cleared Bryan to come out of retirement, Roman Reigns said he wanted to face “The Leader of the Yes Movement” again, regardless of their babyface/heel statuses.

"Y'all wanna see me turn heel? Put me in the ring with him [Daniel Bryan]. We can talk about so many different things, about wrestling and the different things that make up the art form and the performance, but when it comes down to it, it's about making people make a lot of noise." [H/T ESPN]

WWE appeared to be building towards a Roman Reigns vs. Bryan match in 2019, but the SmackDown storyline took a twist and the two men ended up joining forces to defeat Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at Hell in a Cell.

