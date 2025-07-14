3 WWE Superstars who have suffered major injuries recently

A lot of stars have gotten injured in WWE in recent times. This has heavily impacted the promotion's storylines. With the first two-night SummerSlam only weeks away, fans are concerned about the status of the injured stars.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who have suffered major injuries recently:

#3. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, the match was postponed after it was revealed that "Dirty" Dom was dealing with a rib injury.

In recent weeks, Dominik Mysterio has been walking around with a doctor's note while AJ Styles stalks him backstage in WWE. Styles will get his shot at the Intercontinental Championship when Dominik gets cleared. It'll be interesting to see when these two finally have their long-awaited title match.

#2. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan faced Kairi Sane in a singles match on RAW a few weeks ago. She suffered an injury to her shoulder when Kairi tried to sweep her leg. The match ended in favor of the Japanese sensation, and Morgan hasn't appeared on WWE programming since.

The Miracle Kid was starting a potential feud with Nikki Bella before she got injured. Now that she has been replaced by Roxanne Perez in The Judgement Day, it'll be interesting to see what's next for her on RAW.

#1. Seth Rollins

At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight in a singles match. During the bout, Rollins hurt his knee, the same knee he severely injured in 2015. After the spot, Knight hit a BFT and pinned Rollins clean.

While there has been no conclusive update about the seriousness of Rollins' injury yet, fans are concerned about his in-ring status. Mr. Money in the Bank has been a top name on RAW since WrestleMania 41. Hence, it would be a big blow to the company if The Visionary were forced to go on hiatus.

