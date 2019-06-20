×
3 WWE Superstars that aren't going to retire anytime soon and 2 that have probably wrestled their final match

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.30K   //    20 Jun 2019, 00:14 IST

Let's look at 3 Superstars who will wrestle for some more time and 2 that won't
Let's look at 3 Superstars who will wrestle for some more time and 2 that won't

Retirement. One day, everyone has to retire from what they have been doing. Wrestlers are no different. They hurt their body almost every day for our entertainment but still continue until their body can't take any more pain.

In WWE, fans often prefer nostalgic feeling over talent because... well, it's how things work. During this year's Super ShowDown event, many legends returned to the ring and the match card contained more part-time performers than full-timers, which proves my point. Some WWE Superstars are old enough to retire but for many reasons, with money being the top, they continue wrestling for Vince McMahon. However, not every wrestler can take pain in their old age.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars that aren't going to tie their boots soon and 2 that may have done it already.

#5 Not going to retire soon: The Undertaker

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

When Brock Lesnar broke 'The Streak' of The Undertaker, fans assumed that the latter has retired. But he returned, months later, to take his revenge from Lesnar. And since then, we have been hearing rumors of the Undertaker retiring from the ring.

Even though he can't perform like before, it's certain that he still brings the money. It's one of the reasons why The Undertaker still slugs it out in the ring, despite his age. The Deadman is working for Vince McMahon for almost three decades, which makes him one of the longest tenured employees of WWE.

Since WWE has partnered with Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, it wouldn't be shocking if The Undertaker continues wrestling in the ring, at least for a few years before he could finally hang up his boots. But does it hurt the legacy Undertaker has created in all these years? Almost every (hardcore) fan wants him to retire but, 'Taker is still wrestling, for WWE and for us.

Fetching more content...
