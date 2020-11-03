3 WWE Superstars that The Rock has praised and 2 he has insulted in real life

Social Media allows many stars to continue storylines after the TV cameras have finished rolling. It also allows former wrestlers to share their opinions on the current product, even though some are definitely more welcome than others. Of course, The Rock is still pushing for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, which means that the former World Champion keeps a close eye on the product at present.

The Rock may be one of the most successful actors in the business at present, but the former WWE Superstar has never forgotten where he came from and uses his Twitter account to share his opinions regularly.

Here are just three WWE Superstars that The Rock has recently praised and two that the former star has insulted.

#5 The Rock praised: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE's roster for more than a decade and in that time he has shared the ring with some of the company's biggest legends. Ziggler has quite the reputation for putting over talent. However, earlier this year when he was set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship as part of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, he had some interesting support.

The Rock took to Instagram to make it clear that he endorsed Dolph Ziggler as the next WWE Champion. WWE shared an image of Ziggler with the Championship and The Great One decided to leave the following in the comments.

"I'd co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent]. Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations."

Of course, Drew McIntyre saw the comment and responded in true Rock fashion to state "It doesn't matter what you think." Ziggler on the other hand, Tweeted his thanks to the WWE legend ahead of the match.

"ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock," Ziggler tweeted. "Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules Drew?

haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020

Dolph Ziggler came up short in his quest to become WWE Champion, but McIntyre did eventually lose his Championship to Randy Orton at the most recent WWE pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell.