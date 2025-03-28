3 WWE Superstars Triple H could bring on board to re-form The Authority

Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon were the leaders of The Authority between 2013 and 2017. The faction consisted of some of the top stars in the business, like Kane and The Big Show as well as Seth Rollins. For a brief period of time Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (as The Shield) were also associated with the heel stable.

Ad

Fast forward to today, The Game now runs WWE as the Chief Content Officer, but if he decides to make more appearances on live TV again, he could re-form The Authority. With that in mind, let's take a look at three superstars that Triple H could recruit this time around:

#3. Kevin Owens could be the perfect hellraiser for The New Authority

Ad

Trending

The Prizefighter has done a great job since turning heel at Bad Blood back in October. He had some impressive feuds with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his former best friend Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens is now preparing to collide with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The Viper is out for revenge after what happened on SmackDown back in November, where KO hit him with a Piledriver and sidelined him for months.

Ad

Kevin Owens also has a history of raising hell and marching to the beat of his own drum. He would be a great addition to The Authority, given that the faction would be re-formed with WWE Superstars that are currently heels.

#2. Randy Orton could turn heel and join forces with Triple H again

Ad

Randy Orton and Triple H go way back. The Viper joined The Evolution with The Game towards the beginning of his career. He was also a part of The Authority during his feud with John Cena, so it would be a surprise to see him join forces with The Cerebral Assassin again. This time, he could become the face of the faction, adopting the role that Seth Rollins had back in 2014 and 2015, but to do so, he has to turn heel, as he is currently a babyface.

Ad

As part of The New Authority Randy Orton could get back into the title picture and attempt to become a World Champion for a 15th time in his career. The Viper could turn on his good friend Cody Rhodes should the latter retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and go after him for the title, with the help of the faction this time.

A heel turn would also open the way for Triple H to bring both Orton and Owens to the faction, despite their current feud.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins became the face of WWE with the help of Triple H and The Authority

Ad

Seth Rollins has a history with Triple H and The Authority, as the faction helped him reach new heights in WWE nearly a decade ago. Fast forward to today, The Visionary has a mega-feud with CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

All three of them are currently babyfaces, so a heel turn from Rollins and an alliance with Triple H and The Authority could add a new angle to that storyline and could also help Rollins become the face of WWE once again.

The Visionary is known for doing a splendid job as a heel, so it would be interesting to see whether it would happen again and how his partnership with the WWE CCO would work that time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback