3 WWE superstars who could become champions before 2020

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 347 // 16 Sep 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be champion before the year comes to an end?

There are so many talented people on the WWE roster in 2019, so unfortunately not all of them will get a chance to become champion this year, and some might never get to win a title in the company. However, there are currently 10 championships on the main roster, so Superstars have a better chance than ever to win a bit of gold.

WWE should decide to take a few risks in order to make new stars. If someone on this list isn't particularly over, put the title on them and let them run with it. They could crash and burn, or they could become a huge star.

It's WWE so anyone could become a champion. Of course, it's more likely to be someone tall with big muscles but realistically it could still be anyone. It could be Roman Reigns or a returning Hornswoggle, for all we know. On this list, we will be looking at people who could win a title before the end of the year. We aren't counting Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair, or anyone who had a title match at Clash of Champions.

#3 Aleister Black

He wants to fight people, why not challenge a champion?

Aleister Black hasn't done much since he was called up after WrestleMania 35. He was moved away from his former tag team partner Ricochet and went back to being a singles wrestler. He has had some good matches with Cesaro and had a good match with Shelton Benjamin on SmackDown recently, even though the match only went about two minutes.

Black needs to do something if he wants the WWE fans who didn't watch NXT to remember him and what could be better than challenging for the WWE Championship? Black had a good run with the NXT Championship and wouldn't have to hold the title for very long, but they could at least give him a chance.

1 / 3 NEXT