3 WWE Superstars who could challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 599 // 13 Apr 2019, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Demon, Finn Balor

WWE has given us a brilliant week of insane action as we witnessed one of the best 'Mania's in recent history at the MetLife Stadium, followed by a couple of decent Raw and SmackDown Live shows.

At WrestleMania 35, we got the new Intercontinental Champion in the form of The Demon, Finn Balor who defeated Bobby Lashley to end a very lackluster and all the WWE fans would have breathed a sigh of relief to see that feud end as there were no signs of Lashley wanting a rematch on Monday night.

With the Superstar Shake-up coming next week, Balor could be drafted to SmackDown Live or he could stay on the Red Brand but this list consists of possible challengers from both brands as we are not sure which brand Balor will end up being in.

So, keeping all that in mind, here are the 3 Superstars who could be possible challengers to Finn Balor' Intercontinental Championship at MITB:

#3 Ali

The heart of 205 Live

Even after being one of the most talented superstars to come out of the cruiserweight division, Ali hasn't held a title in WWE and considering his potential, he may not have to wait too long before an opportunity arrives.

If Ali and Balor end up being in the same brand, WWE should consider booking a match between these two high-flying superstars as they are capable of producing an instant classic. Even though Ali would likely end up on the losing end, it will only strengthen his connection with the WWE Universe as a babyface.

On SmackDown Live this week, Ali was hit by Randy Orton with an RKO and it looks like The Viper is set to have a feud with Ali but I wouldn't lose my hope of seeing Ali and Balor square off in an intense clash for the Intercontinental title at MITB.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement