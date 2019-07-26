3 WWE Superstars who could replace Brock Lesnar as the next Universal Champion

The Beast, Brock Lesnar, cashed-in his Money In the Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules to become the new Universal Champion for the third time in his illustrious career. Given Vince McMahon's affinity towards Lesnar, plus the failed attempt of the last few winners at successfully cashing-in the contract, a successful cash-in for The Beast was always on the cards.

Well, The Beast is scheduled to defend his championship against the former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 11, 2019. Yes, Rollins won the All-Stars Cross Brand Top-Ten Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

Even though the WWE universe would love to see Rollins defeating Lesnar to get hold of the Universal title on August 11, there is a possibility of that not happening. WWE can't crown Lesnar as the new champion just to lose at the following pay-per-view, it just does not make sense. Thus, the chances of Rollins defeating Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion is highly unlikely. This then leaves us with the following question:

If not Rollins, then who?

In this article we take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who could replace Rollins as the next Universal Champion.

#3 The Fiend, Bray Wyatt

It would be huge.

The Fiend is undoubtedly one of the best gimmicks in WWE in recent memory. From attacking the likes of Finn Balor and Mick Foley to later issuing an apology to the latter, Bray Wyatt as The Fiend has certainly grabbed our attention in the most spectacular way.

While the former architect of the Wyatt Family is scheduled to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam, the outcome of this contest seems a no brainer. Given, Balor is reportedly scheduled to take a break after the biggest WWE event of the summer, Creative could have him put over Wyatt on August 11.

WWE could then further use that momentum to launch Wyatt in the Universal Title picture against Lesnar.

The Fiend taking on Lesnar and pushing The Beast as well his advocate-cum-manager, Paul Heyman to extreme limits could be one of the most fascinating things to watch on WWE TV. Furthermore, given the amount of hard work he has put in his latest gimmick, Wyatt not only deserves a stint as the Champion but it would also be a welcome change for the WWE Universe given the Universal Title has been revolving around the same faces for quite long now.

