×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who could replace Brock Lesnar as the next Universal Champion

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
818   //    26 Jul 2019, 00:42 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
WWE SummerSlam 2015

The Beast, Brock Lesnar, cashed-in his Money In the Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules to become the new Universal Champion for the third time in his illustrious career. Given Vince McMahon's affinity towards Lesnar, plus the failed attempt of the last few winners at successfully cashing-in the contract, a successful cash-in for The Beast was always on the cards.

Well, The Beast is scheduled to defend his championship against the former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 11, 2019. Yes, Rollins won the All-Stars Cross Brand Top-Ten Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

Even though the WWE universe would love to see Rollins defeating Lesnar to get hold of the Universal title on August 11, there is a possibility of that not happening. WWE can't crown Lesnar as the new champion just to lose at the following pay-per-view, it just does not make sense. Thus, the chances of Rollins defeating Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion is highly unlikely. This then leaves us with the following question:

If not Rollins, then who?

In this article we take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who could replace Rollins as the next Universal Champion.

#3 The Fiend, Bray Wyatt

It would be huge.
It would be huge.

The Fiend is undoubtedly one of the best gimmicks in WWE in recent memory. From attacking the likes of Finn Balor and Mick Foley to later issuing an apology to the latter, Bray Wyatt as The Fiend has certainly grabbed our attention in the most spectacular way.

While the former architect of the Wyatt Family is scheduled to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam, the outcome of this contest seems a no brainer. Given, Balor is reportedly scheduled to take a break after the biggest WWE event of the summer, Creative could have him put over Wyatt on August 11.

WWE could then further use that momentum to launch Wyatt in the Universal Title picture against Lesnar.

The Fiend taking on Lesnar and pushing The Beast as well his advocate-cum-manager, Paul Heyman to extreme limits could be one of the most fascinating things to watch on WWE TV. Furthermore, given the amount of hard work he has put in his latest gimmick, Wyatt not only deserves a stint as the Champion but it would also be a welcome change for the WWE Universe given the Universal Title has been revolving around the same faces for quite long now.



1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars that could potentially dethrone Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins became the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dream match officially teased for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Legends who could be confronted by Brock Lesnar on the show
RELATED STORY
5 challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could challenge Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Things that could happen if Brock Lesnar wins the Universal Championship again
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar over the next 12 months
RELATED STORY
5 positives from Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE Universal Champion at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us