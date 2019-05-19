3 WWE Superstars who could win Money in the Bank, and 3 that have no chance

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 333 // 19 May 2019, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will win the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches?

Tonight, the WWE will host one of it's most beloved and exciting Pay per views of the year: Money in the Bank.

The tenth show under the banner, the event will not only feature title matches but also two epic ladder matches where the winner will get a guaranteed shot at the WWE, Universal or Women's titles.

Though 16 Superstars are willing to risk it all for the briefcases, only two will emerge victorious, as fans have been left speculating on who will capture the coveted prize.

And though there are some Superstars already seen as favourites to win, there are just as many competitors that the WWE Universe don't have faith in.

Here are three WWE Superstars that could survive and win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as three Superstars who unfortunately have no chance.

#3: Could win: Bayley

Bayley could kickstart her career by becoming Ms. Money in the Bank tonight.

Bayley's career on the main roster has been interesting to say the least.

After becoming one of NXT's biggest stars, the Huggable One made the jump in 2016, capturing the RAW Women's Title the following year.

Despite a strong showing, Bayley's reign was short-lived, and despite a brief reign as part of the first Women's Tag Team Champions, has struggled to stay relevant.

Advertisement

Now on SmackDown Live, the move could be the kickstart Bayley needs in her career, and capturing the Money in the Bank contract may be the first step.

A victory for her could definitely open up plenty of story opportunities, including a possible heel turn tease if she cashed in on a prone face champion.

In short, a win for the Huggable One makes sense, and could happen tonight.

1 / 6 NEXT