3 WWE Superstars who deserve a push

Kaushik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 88 // 02 Apr 2019, 00:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Demon be unleashed come at Wrestlemania?

The professional wrestling business is a tough one and as expected, it is even more cutthroat in promotions like WWE. Some ascend to the top while others not so much.

Once in a while, a triumphant story of an underdog battling against all odds comes to the fore. Heading into Wrestlemania this year, Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston are those superstars, who have negated various obstacles set in front of them to reach the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch is going to face Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of Wrestlemania 35 for the RAW Women's championship while Kofi Kingston will lock horns with Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship.

While Becky and Kofi were successful in their ordeal thus far, there are other superstars who have all the talent in the world, but WWE does not seem to think highly of them.

Here are 3 WWE superstars who deserve to be pushed:

#3. Big E

Big E made his main roster debut as Dolph Ziggler's lackey and attacked John Cena in the process. The current New Day member's singles career has been pretty underwhelming till date as he has only won the Intercontinental title once.

Big E's career took a turn for the better when the New Day was formed alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The trio has had a stellar run in the company and can easily be classified amongst the best tag teams in the company.

Many expected that when the group eventually dismantles, Big E would be the one to break away and have a singles run. It came as a surprise to some when Kofi was chosen ahead of Big E for the Elimination Chamber match.

But, fair play to Kingston as he has taken the opportunity with both hands and now finds himself in a singles match at Wrestlemania 35 for the WWE championship.

Also read: 3 possible gimmick matches for Smackdown Live tag team championships at Wrestlemania 35

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement