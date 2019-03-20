3 WWE Superstars who probably like John Cena and 2 who probably don't

Cena feuded with Baron Corbin in 2017, which saw Cena cost the Lone Wolf his Money in the Bank cash-in.

John Cena.

To some, he is the ultimate babyface, helping to carry the company both in and outside of the ring.

To others, he is the worst thing to happen to wrestling, ruining everyone and everything he touches with his 'five moves of doom'.

Regardless of how you feel about Big Match John, it's impossible to deny Cena's ability to draw a response from everyone he meets.

Joining the company in 2002, Cena has done it all, being one of two men to become a 16-time World Champion, as well as being a United States Champion, Tag Champion, Money in the Bank winner and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

But Cena has made plenty of friends and enemies over his years.

Here are three WWE Superstars who like John Cena, and two that can't stand him.

#3: Likes Cena: Sheamus

Sheamus dethroned the Chaingang soldier in 2009 to capture his first WWE Championship.

With his imposing physique and dominant movest, there are plenty of similarities between John Cena and The Bar's Sheamus.

Debuting on the main roster in 2009, it didn't take long for Sheamus to run through the ECW roster, and after being drafted to RAW, found himself going up against Cena.

Helping Sheamus adapt to the main event backstage, Cena lost the WWE Championship to the Irishman at the first WWE TLC event, smashing the Bumblebee star through a table.

Remember that Sheamus had been on the main roster for less than six months, though Cena saw something special in him, and vowed to make him a star.

This strategy certainly paid off, as Sheamus has gone on to have several World title reigns, and is riding high as part of the Bar on SmackDown.

