3 WWE Superstars Who Made Returns After Retiring

Matt Hardy has seemingly retired

Matt Hardy has just announced his retirement from the WWE. This does not, however, mean that we won't be seeing the Woken again, as we have seen a number of stars announce retirement in the past, only to then return to the ring later on. Whilst it's possible that Matt Hardy will stay with the WWE in a different role, he could also make a shock return to Impact Wrestling due to the lighter workload. Anyway, here are three wrestlers who could not resist the lure of returning and wrestling once again.

#3 Ric Flair

Flair made a return with TNA

Widely considered the best wrestler of all time, The Nature Boy had an incredibly successful career during his time in WCW and the WWE. Flair's career looked like it had ended after he lost to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, however, he soon appeared in America's number two promotion. Flair continued to wrestle in TNA and featured in high profile storylines with Hulk Hogan and Sting. Flair eventually retired permanently from wrestling in 2012 due to injury problems.

#2 Mick Foley

After his first retirement, Foley wrestled with both the WWE and TNA

Known widely for his love of professional wrestling, Foley temporarily retired in the year 2000 at the age of 35. He spent the next couple of years on the independent circuit as a manager, before eventually returning to the WWE as a wrestler in 2004. After his second WWE departure in 2008, Foley went on to perform in TNA wrestling and even captured the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1 Goldberg

Goldberg returned after more than 10 years away from the company

Goldberg is, of course, most famous for his WCW days where he quickly became the top star in the company due to his unprecedented 173 match winning streak. After finally joining the WWE in 2003, the Oklahoma native spent just 12 months with the company before announcing his retirement. The wrestler made a shock return 12 years after his departure and he quickly engaged in a feud with former rival Brock Lesnar. His second run lasted less than a year, but Goldberg has since hinted at future appearances in the company.