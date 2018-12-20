×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who may be released in 2019 and 2 who may surprisingly stay

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.17K   //    20 Dec 2018, 13:48 IST

Should the Show-off stay or go in 2019?
Should the Show-off stay or go in 2019?

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are that of the author himself and not necessarily of Sportskeeda.

For all its pageantry and showboating, the WWE at its core, is a business. And like any business, from a family run diner to multi-billion dollar franchises, the goal is to make more money than your spending.

In the WWE, one effective way to save money is by releasing talent, and whilst it is often seen as a brutal cut, no-one can deny that releasing a Superstar who fans have barely seen anyway, is often the smartest choice, from a business perspective.

And whilst many released stars have later been rehired, such as Jinder Mahal, EC3 and Drew McIntyre, it can never be a good feeling to get fired from the biggest wrestling company int he world.

But there are those few Superstars, who through either their own work or the work of the company, who will always find a way to survive, even in 2019.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who will be released in 2019, and 2 who will surprisingly stay.

#3 May be released: Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin has been barely used since returning to WWE.
Benjamin has been barely used since returning to WWE.

Shelton Benjamin may have had the worst luck of any recent returner to the WWE.

Originally touted for a big comeback in July 2016, a severe ankle injury meant fans didn't see him compete until August the next year, where a lot of the hype around him had died down.

Advertisement

Things got worse for him though, as Benjamin has been barely used by the company, having few, if any actual feuds, and a very brief tag-team with Chad Gable, who has since gone on to bigger and better things on RAW.

A former United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, it's clear that the Gold Standard could be a success, but has failed to connect in this run, which seemingly should end next year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Dolph Ziggler Zack Ryder
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
2 WWE Stars At Risk Of Getting Released Next Year And 2...
RELATED STORY
2 WWE Superstars Who Got Fired On TV and 2 Who Actually...
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who should win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble...
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars Who Could Leave WWE In 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who might succeed in 2019 
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Will Rule WWE In 2019
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars who may be inducted in the 2019 WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
5 PG Era Superstars Who Should Have Been WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
3 NXT Superstars who might get called up before...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are out of contract in early 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us