3 WWE Superstars who may be released in 2019 and 2 who may surprisingly stay

Should the Show-off stay or go in 2019?

For all its pageantry and showboating, the WWE at its core, is a business. And like any business, from a family run diner to multi-billion dollar franchises, the goal is to make more money than your spending.

In the WWE, one effective way to save money is by releasing talent, and whilst it is often seen as a brutal cut, no-one can deny that releasing a Superstar who fans have barely seen anyway, is often the smartest choice, from a business perspective.

And whilst many released stars have later been rehired, such as Jinder Mahal, EC3 and Drew McIntyre, it can never be a good feeling to get fired from the biggest wrestling company int he world.

But there are those few Superstars, who through either their own work or the work of the company, who will always find a way to survive, even in 2019.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who will be released in 2019, and 2 who will surprisingly stay.

#3 May be released: Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin has been barely used since returning to WWE.

Shelton Benjamin may have had the worst luck of any recent returner to the WWE.

Originally touted for a big comeback in July 2016, a severe ankle injury meant fans didn't see him compete until August the next year, where a lot of the hype around him had died down.

Things got worse for him though, as Benjamin has been barely used by the company, having few, if any actual feuds, and a very brief tag-team with Chad Gable, who has since gone on to bigger and better things on RAW.

A former United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, it's clear that the Gold Standard could be a success, but has failed to connect in this run, which seemingly should end next year.

