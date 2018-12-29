3 WWE Superstars who might disappoint in 2019

Balor did not have a good 2018

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect those of Sportskeeda.

2019 is on the horizon and fans can't wait to see what WWE has in store for them throughout the next year. 2018 was a kind year for many talented individuals in WWE like Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre, but some stars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode would want to forget 2018.

I don't know of the plans that WWE has in store for fans in 2019, but I can assure you one thing, i.e that many of the WWE Universe's favorites will not be able to live up to the expectations of their die-hard fans

The WWE Universe really appreciates the effort WWE stars put in every night to entertain them, they have high expectations from stars who they love the most. Unfortunately, given WWE's crowded roster and questionable booking, many stars fall below fans' expectations and fans are underwhelmed and let-down by their heroes.

2019 will be no different. With all of that said, let's look at 3 WWE stars who are most likely to disappoint fans.

#3 Finn Balor

The Demon is barely around on television these days

The plight of Finn Balor is extremely arduous and difficult to discuss. He oozes charisma, passion and talent, he has all the tools a top star needs, but he just can't seem to break the glass ceiling that is preventing him from reaching the pinnacle of WWE.

Balor has been a victim of WWE's 50-50 booking and stop-start pushes. WWE officials push him on one occasion and then bury him soon after. For example: At TLC 2017, Finn Balor defeated AJ Styles in a classic match. Unfortunately, the next night, he lost clean to Kane after 3 Chokeslams. His feud with Baron Corbin was one of 2018's worst and he even lost to Corbin a few times clean during their atrocious feud.

He got his Universal title opportunity this year against Roman Reigns, but he lost. He hasn't been near the Universal title scene since. Balor is the first ever Universal Champion, but I doubt that he would be able to grab hold of that very title in the foreseeable future.

Balor's puzzling booking makes me feel that he will have yet another disappointing year in the WWE.

