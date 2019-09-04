3 WWE Superstars who must win a title soon, (and 3 who shouldn't)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 414 // 04 Sep 2019, 01:32 IST

Kevin Owens could soon become the WWE Champion, whilst the company should wait before giving the Universal title to The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

In WWE, there are few things more important for a Superstar than the pursuit of championship gold.

Being a champion not only means that the company has faith in you, but it also means that your legacy will live on long after you've retired from the ring.

In recent years, WWE has had an influx of new titles revealed, with new belts being used on RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live.

But though everyone on the roster would like to hold some form of championship gold, not everyone should be pushed into the title just yet.

Here are three WWE Superstars who must win championship gold, and soon, as well as three Superstars who don't need to be in the title picture for a while.

#6: Should: Andrade

Andrade's rise to the main roster could be cemented by capturing a title on the main roster in the near future.

Since being called up to the main roster from NXT, the partnership of Andrade and Zelina Vega have done extremely well.

A former NXT Champion, 'El Idolo' has been able to hang in a mid to upper-mid-card position, recently engaging in an entertaining feud with former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio.

The only thing that's been missing since Andrade's call up to the main roster is championship gold around his waist.

Winning the Intercontinental or United States gold is exactly what Andrade needs, as though he has been entertaining on the main roster, he is starting to become just another star in a roster of big stars.

With his athletic ability and heel tactics, Andrade could make a fine champion on SmackDown Live, ahead of the blue brand's move to Fox later this year.

