3 WWE Superstars who retired very early

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Pro wrestling is a very tough job, and doing it for more than 200 days a year is even more challenging. WWE Superstars have a very tight schedule, and because of that pressure, injuries often happen. Sometimes injuries even force a wrestler to retire permanently before their retirement age.

Wrestling veterans like Stone Cold Steve Austin retired very early because of dangerous injury, and the same happened with other wrestlers as well.

Today in this article, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who retired very early.

#3 AJ Lee

AJ Lee

April Jeanette Mendez (better known as AJ Lee) is a retired professional wrestler. She joined the WWE's developmental brand FCW in 2009, and later joined the NXT (another developmental brand of the WWE).

During her WWE career, she won the Divas Championship 3 times and held it for a total of 406 days.

On April 2015, at the very young age of 28, she retired from in-ring competition.

In 2017 she published her memoir 'Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking the Rules'. In it she revealed that because of her permanent neck injury and her husband's departure from the company, she decided to retire from the industry.

Currently, it is rumored that AJ might make her return in WWE's all women pay-per-view Evolution. It takes place in October.

#2 Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore is a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. He worked for the company from 2012 to 2018.

In January of this year, he was suspended from the company due to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against him. WWE also canceled his title defense at the Royal Rumble against Cedric Alexander.

He was later fired from the company, and after a while, Enzo announced his retirement from pro wrestling. He said he wanted to focus on his music career, and even changed his name from Enzo Amore to Real1.

He is very young, and still can fight for many more years, but if he is going to return in the future, one thing is sure - we will not see him again in the WWE.

