3 WWE Superstars who could retire like Matt Hardy before the end of the year

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22.26K   //    16 Sep 2018, 16:10 IST

Who else will join Matt Hardy in retiring from the WWE this year?
Who else will join Matt Hardy in retiring from the WWE this year?

Matt Hardy recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition via his own Twitter page, posting a video highlighting that it was 'time to go home and be with his wife and children'. This confirmed the recent speculation that his time as an in-ring competitor was almost over.

This was after reports surfaced that Matt Hardy had told a fan at a WWE Live Event that he had just wrestled his last match. It turned out that he would, in fact, wrestle two more matches before calling time in on his lengthy career!

However, Matt Hardy wasn't the only Superstar on the verge of retiring from the ring with several others hinting towards it or on their way out from active wrestling. We take a look at three more WWE Superstars who could follow Hardy backstage and never wrestle again.

#3. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy could join his brother Matt Hardy and retire soon
Jeff Hardy could join his brother Matt Hardy and retire soon

Matt Hardy's brother is also dealing with multiple injuries and as made several allusions to when he hangs up his wrestling boots. It's extremely possible that Jeff Hardy will not be far behind Matt in announcing that he's just wrestled his last match

Hardy seems to currently be checking things off his bucket list as his career comes to a close. He's competing in his first ever Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton and has also indicated he'd love the face 'Demon' Finn Balor before he goes.

There's no denying just how influential and big the Hardy Boyz have been as a tag-team and as singles competitors in both the WWE and other companies like Impact Wrestling. It will undoubtedly be a sad day in the world of wrestling when neither Matt Hardy or Jeff Hardy are going at it in the ring.

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
