WWE News: Matt Hardy officially confirms his retirement [VIDEO]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.26K // 16 Sep 2018, 12:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Hardy's future has been up in the air as of late

What's the story?

Well, it's been a long time coming, but it's sad news nonetheless. Matt Hardy has today confirmed his retirement from professional wrestling.

It had been rumoured for a while with one report suggesting Hardy told a fan this week that he'd wrestled his last match and now The Woken One has confirmed the news himself in an emotional message to the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

It's been reported for a while that Matt Hardy was taking an extensive period of time away from the ring due to an issue which is causing his spine and pelvis to fuse, likely due to years of physical wear and tear.

Rumours arose that Hardy may be learning the ropes backstage currently and could very well transition into a producer role - something that would be a no-brainer with Hardy's in-ring experience coupled with the creative streak that saw the "Broken" character birthed. The man himself would go on to confirm those rumours.

Knocking Day 2 out.. pic.twitter.com/FGtzkvFpLx — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 20, 2018

The heart of the matter

In an emotional address to the WWE Universe and all the Woken Warriors in the world, Matt Hardy has today confirmed his retirement.

The poignant message from the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion comes after a lengthy spell of speculation that Hardy was weighing up his options after a serious injury whereby his pelvis and spine are fusing was causing some issues and, in his own words, Matt Hardy believes it's time to go home.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] It's time for me to go home.. To be a father and a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do in this industry. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all. https://t.co/xGbm8bKSQD — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018

Hardy thanks the WWE Universe and the WWE for allowing him to bring his own creations to the biggest wrestling company in the world, and also says he'll never forget the pop the Hardy Boyz got in their surprise comeback at WrestleMania 33. The Woken One did say, "Never say never," though, so only time will tell if Hardy will ever return in the future.

You can watch the entire video below.

What's next?

Well, hopefully Matt Hardy can transition into a backstage role if he so wishes, as someone with such a creative talent would obviously bring a plethora of interesting ideas to the role. Sadly, though, it does seem like one of the most unique individuals wrestling has ever known has hung up his boots for good.

We can only wish Matt Hardy the best of luck in whatever he goes on to do in the future, and thank him for the memories.

Will you miss Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com