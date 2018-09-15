WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy wrestles last match for WWE; retires from in-ring competition

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.54K // 15 Sep 2018, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Injured Matt Hardy forced to retire from in-ring competition?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Superstar 'Woken' Matt Hardy was telling fans at a recent house show that the Raw Tag Team Triple Threat he wrestled there with Bray Wyatt against The B-Team and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre was his last match for the WWE

In case you didn't know...

We reported earlier that Matt Hardy was indeed going to take an extensive period of time away from the ring and would be undergoing physical therapy near his home, meaning that a retirement is incredibly possible.

The tag-team icon and WWE legend has also started transitioning into a backstage role with the company, with reports of him shadowing producers.

The heart of the matter

The WON reports that after Hardy teamed with Bray Wyatt against The B Team and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at a house show in Birmingham on the 7th September, the WWE Superstar told one fan who begged him not to retire that that was his last match

According to a report we got, after a three-way tag title match on the 9/7 Raw show Birmingham where Ziggler & McIntyre retained over The B Team and Matt Hardy & Wyatt, a fan after the match begged Hardy not to retire. His response was, “Unfortunately, I don’t have a choice. This was probably my last match ever.”

What's next?

It seems that Matt Hardy may be the latest Superstar whose body will not allow him to get going in the ring, but we haven't had a high profile name like this forced into retirement since Paige. He will be truly missed as an in-ring performer, but hopefully, he can use the time away from the ring to heal up and recover and can enjoy a lengthy career backstage for WWE.

Will you miss Matt Hardy? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below