3 WWE Superstars who wrestled their fathers, and 2 who wrestled their mothers

WWE's rich and storied history is full of 2nd generation Superstars who followed in their parents' footsteps and made a name for themselves in the world of pro-wrestling. Vince McMahon's promotion has housed a long string of legendary families, like the Guerreros, Harts, and McMahons themselves.

With a large number of families having a rich wrestling heritage that they can be proud of, in-ring clashes between parents and their children were bound to happen, be it inside a WWE ring, or somewhere else. In this list, we will take a look at such clashes that saw children taking on their parents in the squared circle. So, without wasting much time, let's check out 3 WWE Superstars who faced their fathers in the ring, and 2 Superstars who faced their mothers.

#5 Shane McMahon (wrestled his father, Vince McMahon)

Vince and Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon began getting featured on WWE TV during the Attitude Era and soon established himself as a hated heel alongside his father, Vince McMahon. The duo did everything in its power to put down Stone Cold Steve Austin during the McMahon vs Austin feud. As time passed, Shane got into a feud with his father, which kicked off on the road to WrestleMania 17.

Mere days before Shane took on his father in a Street Fight, he surprised him by revealing that he was the new owner of WCW. At The Show of Shows, Shane defeated Vince in a bloody brawl. The father-son duo soon reversed their roles, as Shane (now a heel) and Stephanie's "The Alliance" kicked off a feud with him. At Survivor Series 2001, Vince McMahon's WWE defeated Shane and Stephanie's Alliance in a 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series match, with The Rock eliminating Stone Cold in the end. Shane's attempts to put down his father once again didn't end well for him this time around.