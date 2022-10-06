3 WWE Teams/ Stables that could be set to implode 

Truth be told, Triple H has done amazingly well in reviving the mid-card division on both brands since taking over as the head of WWE Creative in July 2022. Apart from The Game having restored the lost prestige of the mid-card titles, the Tag Team division has flourished under his umbrella.

While Damage CTRL and The Judgment Day have been dominant on the red brand, teams such as The New Day, Imperium, and The Brawling Brutes have impressed fans with their performances on the blue brand. Meanwhile, The Bloodline seems to be in a league of its own.

On another note, the company has been teasing a potential split between a few of these teams. Given how things have unfolded lately, a few may disband and move on to other things.

The following article will look at three such teams/stables that could be set to implode.

#3. Maximum Male Models

When Max Dupri debuted with Maximum Male Models on the main roster, fans had high hopes for him. However, things quickly went downhill as MMM was reduced to a mere filler on the blue brand.

Things took a turn for the worse when a disgruntled Dupri walked out on his team after their loss two weeks ago on SmackDown. Following that, the former NXT superstar seemed disgusted by the lack of intent shown by his team and hit mån.sôör before ditching them last week.

Given how things have been unfolding, the group's days seem numbered. With the former IMPACT World Champion reportedly reverting to his "L.A. Knight" persona, the creative team could have the Veteran return with his old gimmick to lay waste to ma.çé and mån.sôör, putting an end to the group.

#2. Has the uncanny bond between Alexa Bliss & Asuka run its course?

Alexa Bliss' return to WWE in May 2022 grabbed many eyeballs. While many speculated on an instant main event push for the former Women's Champion, WWE paired her up with Asuka on the red brand instead.

The duo are currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. However, the partnership seems to have run its course. Given their recent underwhelming stint, there have been murmurs of a potential split.

With Bray Wyatt rumored to return as The White Rabbit, it won't be surprising if the creative team decides to have Little Miss Bliss join forces with The Fiend once again. Alexa may turn on her partner, putting an end to the team.

#1. One of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE, The Bloodline

It's no hidden fact that things are not right between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in The Bloodline. The duo have failed to get on the same page, and WWE has seemingly laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential split.

While there are several ways this could play out, Sami Zayn creating a wedge between the faction members seems likeliest. Also, with Roman Reigns likely to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39, it would be interesting to see if The Rock returns soon to play a part in this.

The cracks in The Bloodline are evident, and this might be the beginning of the end for one of the most dominant factions in WWE.

Should WWE split The Bloodline? If yes, how? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

