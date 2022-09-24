WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre to face returned superstar at Extreme Rules; Roman Reigns grants special title to top star - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 23, 2022)

The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown, and Paul Heyman talked about Roman Reigns' big win at Clash at the Castle.

They then talked about Solo Sikoa, the newest member of The Bloodline. Roman asked Solo to acknowledge him, and the latter did so before moving on.

Sami Zayn tried to speak before Roman got annoyed and asked why Zayn was following them around. Roman told Sami to take The Bloodline t-shirt off before Jey ripped it off.

Roman warned Sami against wearing a Bloodline shirt again as he gave him a special t-shirt that said "Honorary Uce." Sami was ecstatic and hugged Roman, Solo, and Jimmy Uso, but Jey was still not on board.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 23, 2022): Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey sent Liv into the corner before taking the champ down with a big slam. Morgan hit a big knee in the corner as the counter before Lacey sent her outside, and we headed for a break.

On SmackDown, Evans caught Morgan in the head scissors, but the champ unloaded on her with kicks. Lacey headed outside and got a Kendo Stick and tried to smack the champion with it. Morgan hit the codebreaker and the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans

After the match, the SmackDown Women's Champion destroyed Lacey with the Kendo Stick before hitting a big slam. She then set up a table at ringside and placed Lacey on it before hitting a senton from the top rope.

Grade: B-

Ricochet and Madcap Moss were making fun of Sami Zayn backstage before Solo came in from nowhere and wiped them out.

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

Mace was in control early on and took Woods down before following up with a springboard elbow drop for a near fall.

MMM slammed Woods down in the ring and posed as Maxxine Dupri took pictures from ringside. Kofi sent Mace outside, letting Woods hit Mansoor with the backwoods for the win.

Result: The New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Max Dupri was furious after the loss and took his jacket off, yelled, and walked out on his team.

Grade: D

Braun Strowman vs. Otis on SmackDown

Otis charged at Braun but bounced off of him before being sent outside. Strowman chased Otis down before Chad Gable showed up from under the ring. The distraction allowed Otis to take Braun down and get a big lariat for a near fall.

Strowman hit a spinebuster but took a big slam, followed by the Vader Bomb before Otis got another near fall. The Monster Among Men dodged a frog splash and hit the running powerbomb on Otis for the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Otis

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre was out next and challenged Karrion Kross to a strap match at Extreme Rules. Scarlett made her entrance, letting Kross attack Drew from behind.

The Scottish Warrior sent Kross into the corner and used a leather strap to tie his arm to his own before beating him down.

Scarlett got in the way and shot something at Drew's face, letting Kross get in control of the fight. As the brawl went on, Scarlett hit Drew with a low blow from behind and cropped him before Karrion locked in the Kross Jacket.

Kross accepted the challenge while the hold was locked in and knocked Drew out before SmackDown moved on.

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Raquel dominated from the start and dropped Kai on the turnbuckles before Bayley and SKY ran distractions from ringside.

Kai returned with a knee to the head before distracting the ref as Bayley wiped Raquel out in the corner.

Shotzi came out to make the save, and a brawl erupted before Raquel managed to get a rollup on Kai for the win.

All five women somehow ended up in the ring before Raquel and Shotzi managed to send Damage CTRL away.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Dakota Kai

Grade: C

The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes - Unified WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown

Butch went after Jey's fingers early in the match, and Sami did his best to stay out of their way, trying not to anger Jey further.

Holland was tagged in and took a big double-team move before tagging in Butch for a double team of his own.

Butch and Ridge were sent outside before Jey sent the Bruiserweight into the barricades. Back in the ring, the Usos got a near fall on Butch as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Butch took out Jimmy and went after Jey before getting a near fall.

Jimmy returned for double-team superkicks before getting a near fall off a moonsault. Sami Zayn tried to get a steel chair, but Sheamus got in his way. Solo got involved, and suddenly Imperium came out and attacked Sheamus.

Ridge and Butch came out to help Sheamus, but The Uso got double superkicks on them before getting the 1D in the ring on Butch for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a great main event tonight on SmackDown while Sami Zayn was acknowledged as an Honorary Uce. Kross and McIntyre set up a big match at Extreme Rules while Damage CTRL took a beating.

