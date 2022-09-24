Create

WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre to face returned superstar at Extreme Rules; Roman Reigns grants special title to top star - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 23, 2022)

We got a hard-hitting episode of SmackDown tonight with Drew McIntyre making a big challenge for Extreme Rules.
Jojo
The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown, and Paul Heyman talked about Roman Reigns' big win at Clash at the Castle.

They then talked about Solo Sikoa, the newest member of The Bloodline. Roman asked Solo to acknowledge him, and the latter did so before moving on.

Acknowledge #TheBloodline ☝️#SmackDown https://t.co/gx7ziQC4CM

Sami Zayn tried to speak before Roman got annoyed and asked why Zayn was following them around. Roman told Sami to take The Bloodline t-shirt off before Jey ripped it off.

"The Elders may have sent you, but you answer to me now. Acknowledge me!"@WWERomanReigns | #SmackDown https://t.co/nLjEqjS6j4

Roman warned Sami against wearing a Bloodline shirt again as he gave him a special t-shirt that said "Honorary Uce." Sami was ecstatic and hugged Roman, Solo, and Jimmy Uso, but Jey was still not on board.

.@SamiZayn has OFFICIALLY become the Honorary Uce of #TheBloodline!@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/kDEuGLGkNX

WWE SmackDown Results (September 23, 2022): Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is bringing it to the SmackDown Women's Champion.@LaceyEvansWWE | #SmackDown https://t.co/wDXqxicIPx

Lacey sent Liv into the corner before taking the champ down with a big slam. Morgan hit a big knee in the corner as the counter before Lacey sent her outside, and we headed for a break.

LIV IS HYPED!@YaOnlyLivvOnce | #SmackDown https://t.co/1pN8UrRdDl

On SmackDown, Evans caught Morgan in the head scissors, but the champ unloaded on her with kicks. Lacey headed outside and got a Kendo Stick and tried to smack the champion with it. Morgan hit the codebreaker and the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans

🤯 @YaOnlyLivvOnce has snapped! #SmackDown https://t.co/QxFJt3noCF

After the match, the SmackDown Women's Champion destroyed Lacey with the Kendo Stick before hitting a big slam. She then set up a table at ringside and placed Lacey on it before hitting a senton from the top rope.

"I'm ready for you @RondaRousey, let's get Extreme!" @YaOnlyLivvOnce | #SmackDown https://t.co/o7H8jEKxkm

Grade: B-

Ricochet and Madcap Moss were making fun of Sami Zayn backstage before Solo came in from nowhere and wiped them out.

.@WWESoloSikoa has always got the Honorary Uce's back ☝️@SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/22C6en0YXo

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

Mace was in control early on and took Woods down before following up with a springboard elbow drop for a near fall.

MMM slammed Woods down in the ring and posed as Maxxine Dupri took pictures from ringside. Kofi sent Mace outside, letting Woods hit Mansoor with the backwoods for the win.

Result: The New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Max Dupri was furious after the loss and took his jacket off, yelled, and walked out on his team.

Has @MaxDupri reached his boiling point with Maximum Male Models?!Yeah or no?#SmackDown https://t.co/1eFVfGBjsd

Grade: D

Braun Strowman vs. Otis on SmackDown

🤯!!!#SmackDown https://t.co/j95x5dTQxT

Otis charged at Braun but bounced off of him before being sent outside. Strowman chased Otis down before Chad Gable showed up from under the ring. The distraction allowed Otis to take Braun down and get a big lariat for a near fall.

Talk about a Monster!#SmackDown https://t.co/JVe5QNgDyI

Strowman hit a spinebuster but took a big slam, followed by the Vader Bomb before Otis got another near fall. The Monster Among Men dodged a frog splash and hit the running powerbomb on Otis for the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Otis

THAT'S A 360-POUND (!!!) POWERBOMB BY BRAUN STROWMAN 🤯#SmackDown https://t.co/ewk5LEAWrh

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre was out next and challenged Karrion Kross to a strap match at Extreme Rules. Scarlett made her entrance, letting Kross attack Drew from behind.

The Scottish Warrior sent Kross into the corner and used a leather strap to tie his arm to his own before beating him down.

⚔️ @DMcIntyreWWE gets Karrion Kross at #ExtremeRules.#SmackDown https://t.co/UWVzKOJ6if

Scarlett got in the way and shot something at Drew's face, letting Kross get in control of the fight. As the brawl went on, Scarlett hit Drew with a low blow from behind and cropped him before Karrion locked in the Kross Jacket.

⏳ Karrion Kross gets the last laugh.@realKILLERkross | #SmackDown https://t.co/Oxq73ENZ70

Kross accepted the challenge while the hold was locked in and knocked Drew out before SmackDown moved on.

"I'll see you at #ExtremeRules!"@realKILLERkross | #SmackDown https://t.co/ccCiezOr9V

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Safe to say @RaquelWWE & Shotzi and #DamageCTRL aren't too fond of each other.#SmackDown https://t.co/onI38B8t70

Raquel dominated from the start and dropped Kai on the turnbuckles before Bayley and SKY ran distractions from ringside.

Kai returned with a knee to the head before distracting the ref as Bayley wiped Raquel out in the corner.

Numbers game for #DamageCTRL #SmackDown https://t.co/62HUtEX7oT

Shotzi came out to make the save, and a brawl erupted before Raquel managed to get a rollup on Kai for the win.

All five women somehow ended up in the ring before Raquel and Shotzi managed to send Damage CTRL away.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Dakota Kai

Shotzi & @RaquelWWE get the best of #DamageCTRL #SmackDown https://t.co/NsuZ6FskcB

Grade: C

The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes - Unified WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown

HOW SWAY?! 🤯#SmackDown https://t.co/6c0zEZvPsS

Butch went after Jey's fingers early in the match, and Sami did his best to stay out of their way, trying not to anger Jey further.

Holland was tagged in and took a big double-team move before tagging in Butch for a double team of his own.

The #BrawlingBrutes want this!#SmackDown https://t.co/a8ShBYBHFQ

Butch and Ridge were sent outside before Jey sent the Bruiserweight into the barricades. Back in the ring, the Usos got a near fall on Butch as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Butch took out Jimmy and went after Jey before getting a near fall.

THIS MATCH IS CHAOS!@WWEUsos @PeteDunneYxB @RidgeWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/0OwKLEB9eh

Jimmy returned for double-team superkicks before getting a near fall off a moonsault. Sami Zayn tried to get a steel chair, but Sheamus got in his way. Solo got involved, and suddenly Imperium came out and attacked Sheamus.

Ridge and Butch came out to help Sheamus, but The Uso got double superkicks on them before getting the 1D in the ring on Butch for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes to retain the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles

Stronger than ever ☝️#TheBloodline #SmackDown https://t.co/WgujzhPstk

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a great main event tonight on SmackDown while Sami Zayn was acknowledged as an Honorary Uce. Kross and McIntyre set up a big match at Extreme Rules while Damage CTRL took a beating.

