3 WWE veterans aged 60+ who want an in-ring return and 2 who don't

Age is not a factor for some of these veteran WWE Superstars.

WWE has been known to use experienced Superstars in recent years.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Gillberg and Hulk Hogan's careers are remembered in very different ways!

It is often a topic of debate when a big WWE pay-per-view comes around and the marquee matches on the card involve part-time Superstars.

Looking back at the last decade of WrestleManias, eight of the last 10 main events included a part-time Superstar, with WWE choosing to showcase the likes of The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Triple H and The Undertaker ahead of the next generation of Superstars.

As we have seen in the last year, there has been a lot of talk about veteran Superstars and when they could potentially retire, especially after the disappointing match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019.

The Undertaker, 55, all but confirmed his retirement in the final episode of his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ series, but did you know that there are Superstars even older than Mark Calaway who have indicated that they want to return?

In this article, let’s take a look at three veterans aged 60+ who want to return, as well as two who have made it clear that they are not looking for one more match.

#5 Wants WWE in-ring return: Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan last competed in a match in January 2012 when he teamed with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray and Kurt Angle during a TNA Maximum IMPACT tour in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Now aged 66, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed in October 2019 that he is hoping to have one final match in WWE because he “doesn’t know if he could live with himself” knowing that he retired in Impact Wrestling.

“I told Vince [McMahon], ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'” [H/T Los Angeles Times]

Hogan went on to tease a possible match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 36, but WWE reportedly discussed a different – and perhaps even more spectacular – role for the iconic Superstar at the event.

According to Wrestling News Co’s Paul Davis, an idea was pitched that would have seen Hogan win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, the two sides reportedly failed to agree financial terms, and the deal would have fallen through anyway because social distancing regulations forced the Battle Royals to be canceled.

1 / 5 NEXT