3 WWE women who surprisingly never won a championship and 2 who shouldn't have

There are now more Women's Championships in WWE than ever before, which means that the Women's Division has become about chasing the titles more than storylines.

There was once a time when there was only one Women's Championship and that would work for all of the women on the roster. At present, there is a Women's Championship for RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This means that even the women who aren't prepared to win a solo Championship like The IIconics are former Champions, since they held the Women's Tag Team Championships last year.

Despite the new influx of Championships, many women worked for WWE for long stints without a title reign while there are others who perhaps shouldn't have been handed one.

#5. Didn't win a WWE Championship: Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson is now a WWE Hall of Famer after coming over to WWE following a brief stint in WCW in the early 2000s. Torrie was one of the Divas (as women's wrestlers were called by WWE at the time) who changed the face of the company and pushed forward a new brand of women who would later go on to become Playboy covergirls.

Candice Michelle, Sable, Ashley, and Torrie all went on to represent WWE in Playboy but while Wilson had a lengthy stint in the company that included a match in the semi-main event of WrestleMania, she still wasn't given a title reign.

Interestingly, many women have since returned to the company, including Kelly Kelly, Candice, and Alundra Blayze, have been able to win the 24/7 Championship but Torrie Wilson hasn't been able to land a reign with that Championship either.

As mentioned, Torrie Wilson is a WWE Hall of Famer, which means that WWE has recognized the former star in one capacity for everything that she achieved during her time in WWE.