3 WWE Superstars Who Suffered Career Ending Injuries In 2018 And 1 Who May Be Next

In this article, we look at 3 wrestlers who suffered career-ending injuries in 2018, and 1 who may be next...

Injuries have always been a part of professional wrestling, as you really cannot find a tougher, more grueling and demanding job than being a sports entertainer -- especially in 2018 when most wrestlers are expected to perform "high risk" moves regularly.

However, despite the fact that injuries are definitely a negative and unfortunate aspect of the business, the injuries that aren't too serious have some redeeming qualities in WWE -- when top talent are on the sidelines dealing with their injuries, it frees up opportunities for other WWE Superstars who normally wouldn't get a chance to shine in the spotlight.

Regardless, each year there are wrestler injuries in WWE (some severe and some relatively insignificant), but 2018 has especially been brutal on the roster -- we have already seen three career-ending injuries just this year.

While there's always a chance that one or more of these supposedly "gone for good" Superstars could make a comeback in the future much like Daniel Bryan, the odds of that happening are low due to the severity of their injuries. Today, we will look at 3 WWE wrestlers who suffered career-ending injuries in 2018, and 1 who could possibly be next...

#4 Career-Ending Injury: Paige

Paige's second WWE run was halted before it even really began...

When Paige had made her WWE return in November of last year, fans couldn't have been any more excited for "The Anti-Divas" future in the company with the newly formed Absolution stable alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. However, luck clearly wasn't on the former Divas Champion's side, as just one month into her return, Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury due to a botched kick from Sasha Banks during a live event bout.

While some believed the neck injury Paige sustained at the Dec. 27th live event wasn't very serious, it, unfortunately, turned out to be far worse than originally expected, and Paige was forced to announce her official retirement from the ring... Thankfully, the WWE has found a suitable position for Paige within the company, as she has been doing a great job as SmackDown Live's General Manager thus far.

