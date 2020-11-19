3 YouTubers Who Could Be Successful with WWE

It is no secret that WWE's TV ratings are declining and this is a major issue. WWE's Chairman Vince McMahon addressed this problem in a recent quarterly earnings conference call where he said that WWE is trying to improve the ratings.

So what can WWE do to increase the ratings? Well, one tried and tested method of introducing new fans to the product has been to bring a popular figure from a different industry into the mix.

UFC stars like Cain Velasquez and Ronda Rousey have transitioned from MMA to WWE. Professional boxers like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson made appearances for WWE, as well. All of these instances had a positive impact on TV ratings.

So it's possible that WWE could work with a big name from a different industry. With that in mind, the social media business can boost the ratings and bring new fans to WWE.

Social media influencers have millions of fans and they engage with every event the individual is a part of. So it's possible that WWE could recognize this shortly and some social media influencers try their hand at professional wrestling.

In this article, we will list three YouTubers who could be successful with WWE.

#3 KSI (22.1 Million Subscribers)

KSI defeated Logan Paul in a professional boxing match!

KSI is a UK based YouTuber with over 22 million subscribers. He has one of the most active fan bases and his average video amasses 4 million views.

Advertisement

Given the numbers, it is pretty clear that he is one of the more popular influencers and he could help WWE improving their ratings.

Besides his popularity, he is pretty athletic, as well. He has been a part of two amateur and one professional boxing match. He had his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul in a sold-out Staples Center and he won by a split decision.

With the right training, KSI can make a mark in the professional wrestling world too. He is a likable guy who can work well as a babyface. He could go against wrestlers like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles who both can make their opponents look good. With the right opponent and good writing KSI can be a part of an exciting rivalry.